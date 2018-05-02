The arrest resulted in the seizure of a large amount of methamphetamine, approximately 1/4 of a pound in weight along with a large amount of currency.

Investigators believe the methamphetamine was to be distributed in Washington County.

Janes is being held in the Jackson County Jail and has been charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 2 Felony and Maintaining a Common Nuisance, a Level 6 Felony.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.