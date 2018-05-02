Georgetown Lions is sponsoring a Circus Event, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, rain or shine. Show times are at 5:00 PM and 7:30 PM. The Kelly Miller Circus is coming to town at Highlander Point Center on Highlander Point Dr. and Schreiber Rd. , Flyods Knobs, (Just West of the JayC Store). Advanced tickets are $10 for adults (ages 13 - 64), $7 for children ages 2-12 and seniors 65 or older, Children under 2 are free. Day of show tickets are $13 for adults (13 - 64), $8 for children ages 2-12 and seniors 65 or older, Children under 2 are free. ?Advanced Tickets are available at: ?Mister Hardware - Georgetown, CashSaver - Georgetown, First Savings Bank - Georgetown, ?B3Q Barbeque - Georgetown, Terri Waggoner State Farm Insurance - Floyds Knobs, Limeberry Home & Hardware - Floyds Knobs, Ace Hardware - New Albany, and online at www.kellymillercircus.com with a credit card. You can also contact any Georgetown Lions member for advance tickets. ?The all new 2018 season will feature a host of international circus stars from all over the world. Their performers bring the magic of the circus to life in each 90 minute performance. This years lineup includes an All-Star group of performers and entertainers that include: Rolla Bolla, Hula Hoops, Quick Change, Russian Swing and so much more. The public gets an altogether different kind of show as the circus comes to life. Circus trucks pull onto the lot in the early morning hours, stakes are driven and the giant Big Top (which holds 850 guests) rises into the air, at about 9 AM. Best of all, the public is welcome to watch this entire spectacle free of charge. A knowledgeable circus veteran will be on hand to explain the action and answer questions about circus life. The Kelly Miller Circus is an animal friendly event without exotic animal entertainers. Come and witness this historical event before they disappear and no longer become available.