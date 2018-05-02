By Josh Suiter

Special Correspondent



New Albany Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. Superintendent Dr. Brad Snyder took some time during the April 16 meeting to discuss the recent tax rates released to county homeowners. During his presentation, Snyder said the debt rate in 2016 was .5408 cents. In 2017, the debt rate was .3833 cents and for 2018, the first year reflecting the referendum bond, it increased to .4941 cents. “Last year’s (mean) tax rate for schools in Indiana was .96 cents. That was the average tax rate of Indiana school year. NAFC was 94 cents. We are not a high rate tax district,” he said. “Our 2018 rate is $1.05.” The campaign was held in 2016. “The debt rate was 54 cents and we our pledge was we believed we were going to be retiring 21 cents of a reduction and our asks was for 21 cents to come on for a net change,” Snyder said. “The results of that were that in 2016 we had a debt rate of 54 cents. In 2018, we have debt rate of 28 cents and a referendum rate of 21 cents. Our total debt rate is not 54.” Snyder said residents were only shown on tax bills what they paid last year so the tax rate and total due for 2016 was not shown to give context to the 2018 figures. “Soon and very soon, those costs are manifest themselves for our kids…..Green Valley will be open in July for teachers and students,” he added. After Snyder made his presentation, the board opened up the public comment period of the meeting and a few residents expressed concerns on the tax rate. Dale Mann of Georgetown, asked for an independent audit of the district “especially since we switched CFOs and I don’t know any other business that wouldn’t want an independent audit.” “We got the snapshot that showed the amount of our money to goes into the schools and it has it divided up. It shows here that in 2014 we had 48% of our taxes into the schools” he said. Mann said his bills had increased this year. He explained that his bill increased $195.60 just for “the school part” and that 67 percent of the taxes he pays go to the school district. “All these flyers – they were all lies. No increase, not a penny more…..That’s all a lie. If you all support it, I’m gonna ask for your resignation because you lied and if you didn’t know, you listened to the wrong people.” Joseph Moore, of Georgetown, said during the campaign there was “misleading, if not outright deception including the language trying to claim it was not a tax increase.” “Trying to say this is not a tax increase would be like the mortgage company taking on 10 more years and saying ‘don’t worry, we are still getting the same rate off you, it’s not a mortgage hike.’ This was a new 20-year tax and, at the minimum, what I think the administration should have done is when their allies out in the public were overstating, for instance, ‘this is not one penny more’ the administration should have put out a correction saying this is a new 20-year tax but will not raise your rates.” During the meeting, the board also recognized Savannah Zamorano, who won the Scribner Middle and New Albany Floyd County Spelling Bee winner and contestant in the Kentucky Derby Festival Spelling Bee. The board also recognized four of the corporation’s schools that received a 4 Star School Award. To be recognized schools must have earned an “A” for the 2016-17 school year, tested 95 percent of students on ISTEP for English/Language Arts and Math and have students place in the top 25th percentile for those tests. Floyds Knobs and Greenville elementary schools earned the award for the 12th time, Highland Hills Middle School for the seventh time and Floyd Central High School for the 17th time. Others items from the agenda included: The board unanimously approved the bids for Floyds Knobs Elementary. The work totals over $1.5 million and includes the new food service area and cafeteria. Work will begin in May and should be completed by December. During the construction, food will be prepared at Grant Line Elementary and transported to Floyd Knobs. The board approved a new assistant principal at Green Valley Elementary School. There were 30 applicants for the position. Taylor Eiler, who recently served as the administrative intern at Floyd Knobs Elementary, was approved by the board by a vote of 6-0. She replaces Heather Finn, who left to become principal at a school near Indianapolis. The board also heard a presentation about moving the boundary lines of Mount Tabor and Green Valley elementary schools. Sally Jensen, director of Assessment and Student Information, said Mount Tabor had about 750 students enrolled and Green Valley had 260. With the proposed changes, Green Valley would have about 424 students and Mt. Tabor would have approximately 602 students. Jensen said impacted families have been notified and were invited to meeting on April 18. The board is expected to vote on the matter at its next meeting. After the meeting, Snyder said parents of students impacted could apply for transfers to remain on Mt. Tabor but the corporation would not provide transportation. Decisions on teaching staff and where they would be located have not been determined.