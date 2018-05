Written by Administrator

Clark County Clerk Susan Popp has released the voting locations for next week’s primary election. Polling locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, May 8. The following voting locations have been announced: Bethlehem Township *Bethlehem School- 1 School House Square in Bethlehem. Carr Township *Carr Township Community Building- 8402 Highway 111 (next to fire station) in Memphis Charlestown Township *Charlestown Civic Center- 150 Steve Hamilton Drive in Charlestown *American Legion Post #335- 1199 Basham Drive in Charlestown *Jonathan Jennings Elementary School- 603 Market Street in Charlestown *Charlestown Middle School- 8804 High Jackson Road in Charlestown *Charlestown Arts & Enrichment Center- 999 Water Street in Charlestown *4-H Center- 9608 Highway 62 in Charlestown *Community Tabernacle Church- South Chestnut Street in Otisco Jeffersonville Township *Preservation Station- 100 W. Market Street in Jeffersonville *First Presbyterian Church- 222 Walnut Street in Jeffersonville *Spring Hill School- 201 W. 15th Street in Jeffersonville *Maple Elementary School- 429 Division Street in Jeffersonville *Community Action Building- 1613 E. 8th Street in Jeffersonville *Parkview Middle School- 1600 Brigman Avenue in Jeffersonville *Community Action Building- 1613 E. 8th Street in Jeffersonville *Bridgepoint Elementary School- 420 Ewing Lane in Jeffersonville *Sacred Heart School- 1824 E. 8th Street in Jeffersonville *Northaven Elementary School- 1907 Oakridge Drive in Jeffersonville *Jeffersonville High School- 2315 Allison Lane in Jeffersonville *Thomas Jefferson Elementary School- 2710 Hamburg Pike in Jeffersonville *River Valley Middle School- 2220 Charlestown New Albany Road in Jeffersonville *Community Christian Church- 5030 Hamburg Pike in Jeffersonville *Wilson Elementary School- 2915 Charlestown Pike in Jeffersonville *Cook United Methodist Church, 2915 S. Walford Drive in Jeffersonville *Riverside Elementary School- 17 Laurel Lane in Jeffersonville *Clarksville Fire Station- Hale Road in Clarksville *Safe Harbor Community Church (former GRC Elementary School)- 435 W. Stansifer Avenue in Clarksville *Clarksville Elementary School (former Greenacres Elementary School)- 700 Randolph Avenue in Clarksville *Clarksville High School- 800 Dr. Dot Lewis Drive in Clarksville *Clarksville Middle School- 101 Ettels Lane in Clarksville *Parkwood Elementary School- 748 Spicewood Drive in Clarksville *Clarksville Town Hall- 2000 Broadway in Clarksville Monroe Township *Henryville High School- 213 N. Ferguson Street in Henryville Oregon Township *New Market School- New Market Road in Marysville Owen Township *Hibernia Christian Church- 5818 Blue Ridge Road in Charlestown Silver Creek Township *Clark County R.E.M.C. Building- 7810 Highway 60 in Sellersburg *American Legion Post #204- 412 N. New Albany Street in Sellersburg *Sellersburg Elementary School- 206 N. New Albany Street in Sellersburg *Silver Creek Middle School- 495 N. Indiana Avenue in Sellersburg *Silver Creek High School- 557 Renz Avenue in Sellersburg Union Township *Rock Creek Community Academy- 11515 Highway 31 in Sellersburg Utica Township *Greater Clark Administration Building- 2112 Utica Sellersburg Road in Jeffersonville *Utica Town Hall- 107 N. 4th Street in Jeffersonville *Jeffersonville Fire Department Station 4- 5311 State Highway 62 in Jeffersonville *Utica Community Building- 106 N. 4th Street in Jeffersonville Washington Township *New Washington High School- 226 State Road 62 in New Washington Wood Township *Borden Town Hall- 129 West Street in Borden *Saint John’s School- 8409 St. John Road in Starlight