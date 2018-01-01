The Annual Run for the Son Ride, Blessing of the Bikes and Biker Sunday, May 6th at Graceland Baptist Church in New Albany. Hosted by JC’s Bunch a local chapter of the Christian Motorcyclists Association (CMA) and Graceland Baptist Church. We would like to invite everyone to come join us at Biker Sunday and Run for the Son at Graceland to support a great cause. All bikers. Motorcyclists, and non-riders are welcome to the Biker Sunday morning service is at 10:30 am. Come get your rides blessed and join us on the Run for the Son Ride, registration for the scenic escorted ride starts at 9:30 am. Free Bike Blessings all day. Free Donuts and Coffee while they last during registration. Cost for the ride is $15 for single rider and $25 with passenger. The first 100 registered receives a 2018 Run for the Son Ride Pin, the ride includes a meal with drink and desert, door prizes and action after the ride. Flat Screen TV given away again this year, must be present to win. Even if you don’t ride come join us an enjoy the morning service and/or the meal (meal only $7) and auction after the ride, kickstands up at 12:30 pm. JC’s Bunch wants to again graciously thank each individual, business, organization and Church that has participated in and/or supported Run for the Son over the years. This event has been a great success because of you, we are grateful for your support and attendance. We are looking forward to another great day and a safe enjoyable ride this year, seeing all of you, along with a lot of new faces we hope. We want to give special thanks to the Local Police and Sheriffs Department in Harrison and Floyd county and others for their help in keeping everyone safe on the ride. We also want to thank Banner-Gazette and Green Banner Publication Inc, for their support for publishing articles over the years for the Run for the event. A little info about JC’s Bunch, CMA and Run for the Son. JC’s Bunch, Christian Motorcyclist Association-CMA, we are not a club but a ministry, a non-profit, interdenominational organization, dedicated to reaching people for Christ on the highways and byways through motorcycling but not exclusively. JC’s Bunch is a local chapter of CMA, that meets every fourth Sunday, 1:15 pm at Northside Christian Church in New Albany in room 106. JC’s Bunch has members from Floyd, Clark, Harrison, Crawford, Jefferson, Scott and Washington counties. There is also a group working to start a new chapter in the Salem, Washington County and surrounding areas, meeting the second Monday of each month at Westside Baptist in Salem a 7pm. CMA, was started as one man’s effort to reconcile his relationship with his son. But God had a much bigger plan. Today CMA is over 1,000 chapters located in every state in the United States and 37 countries guiding many thousands of people to a reconciled relationship with our Heavenly Father. In fact our most recent statistics indicate that a CMA member somewhere in the United States touches someone for Christ once every 54 seconds, and leads someone to Christ once every 41 minutes, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. CMA’s Run for the Son started as an effort to provide one motorcycle to a pastor in Guatemala. From that simple beginning Run for the Son has now provided transportation to more than 13,000 pastors, evangelists, and Christian workers around the world. Over the past thirty years, CMA has been able to extend the open arms of Christ to millions of people around the world, through the fruits of Run for the Son. By partnering with three like-minded ministries, we have been able to place the message of hope and salvation in front of millions of people in 192 countries around the world. Run for the Son has enabled CMA to equip the saints here in the United States and all over the world to reach the lost with the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Through the successful efforts over the years CMA has raised over 69 million dollars to help spread the Good News. Millions souls and counting have been reached through Run for the Son! Every penny collected promptly goes to work supporting the CMA ministry and sixty percent goes to its ministry partners. Open Doors for Bibles into closed and restricted countries, Missionary Ventures to help native pastors around the world with transportation such as motorcycles, bicycles, horses, boats, etc…, and the JESUS film Project to spread the Gospel of Jesus in different languages all around the world. All donations go to support mission efforts, none of the funds raised through Run for the Son are used for daily operations. CMA’s day to day operations are totally supported by its members, motorcyclists and enthusiasts who believe in Jesus Christ, believe in this ministry, and give sacrificial gifts of love. So please come join us on Sunday, May 6th and help us support Run for the Son, registration start at 9:30 am, kickstands up at 12:30 pm. You’ll have a great time on a scenic ride through beautiful southern Indiana, that ends with a great meal, door prizes, auction and a TV give away must be present to win. Get your bike blessed for free whether you go on the ride or not, enjoy a one of the great morning services 9 & 10:30 am, all at Graceland Baptist Church, 3600 Kamer Miller Rd, New Albany, IN 47150. Please fill your tanks before arriving at Graceland to avoid congestion at the stops. For further information about the event, CMA, JC’s Bunch and/or if you would like to make a donation, sponsor a rider for Run for the Son, please contact, Ron House at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it , 812-844-1415 or go to CMAUSA.org and follow links. Thanks and God Bless, hope to see you there! Pray for good weather!!!