Jamie and Frank Heinz will present “Navigating Through Conflict... A New Approach.”

If you do not often find your conflicts getting resolved, instead it seems easier to “sweep them under the rug” you might want to consider “a new approach.”

Frank and Jamie will share a better way to navigate through problems, validating without agreeing, listening with a different ear and learning to get your needs met without quarreling. Learn to change up how you approach conflicts and finally reach satisfying resolutions!

Frank and Jamie have been married 34 years, have three children and two grandchildren. Jamie is a marriage and family counselor; Frank has a design-build company. High school sweethearts, both have a passion for lifelong marriage and have been involved in marriage ministry for 25 years.

MERCI

