The following is the Floyd County arrest list through the early morning hours of April 13. The list is provided by the Floyd County Sheriff's Department. Those listed, in most cases, are just facing charges at this point and are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

3/29/2018 Cody A. Little, 25, Georgetown, warrant: (theft). David F. Wynn, 34, Plainfield Correctional, warrant: (domestic battery). William V. Johnson, 32, City-at-Large, warrant: (FTA-criminal trespass); warrant: (FTA-criminal trespass). Alexis K. Smith, 35, Floyds Knobs, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine. Garrett J. Jones, 31, Georgetown, legend drug act; possession of a controlled substance. Kenneth W. Kee, 40, Pendleton Correctional, warrant: (court-ordered transport). Alberto V. Carlos, 32, Harleab, FL., resisting law enforcement (vehicle); possession of cocaine, visiting a common nuisance. 3/30/2018 Glenn W. Rawlings, 46, Borden, criminal trespass. Kayla M. Jones, 26, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-operating without ever receiving a license). Susan J. Weidner, 47, City-At-Large, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic, possession of a controlled substance, hold for Clark County. Winford L. Klyce, 44, Minneapolis, MN., theft, shoplifting. Rafael Ramirez, 38, Louisville, possession of cocaine; visiting a common nuisance. Cheryl D. Toward, 50, Burgettstown, possession of marijuana.

3/31/2018 Michael J. Scrogham, 38, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-battery resulting in bodily injury). Mitchell E. Philpot, 26, Georgetown, OWI .08 or more, OWI manner that endangers. Angel M. Mitchell, 32, New Albany, theft. Shaylah A. Neal, 19, City-At-Large, battery (against a public safety officer). Jason D. Fosse, 33, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of syringe). Cameron T. Weber, 31, New Albany, domestic battery. 4/1/2018 Michael E. Lun, 36, New Albany, domestic battery. De’Anthony M. Jennings, 26, City-At-Large, domestic battery, battery. Dustin L. Yates, 23, City-At-Large, warrant: (Body Attachment). Miquel J. Andrade, 38, Seymour, possession of syringe x2; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug. David A. Stepp, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant: (FTA-unlawful possession of syringe). Brandon T. Mason, 21, New Albany, domestic battery. Michael S. Kaufman, 27, Louisville, battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety officer, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, public nudity. Walter D. Bolin, II, 30, New Albany, warrant: (strangulation, domestic battery). Jason H. Morgan, 37, New Albany, (VOP-unlawful possession of syringe). Jeremy B. Pitman, 35, New Albany, trespass.

4/2/2018 Anthony W. Mayfield, 46, New Salisbury, warrant: (FTA-driving while suspended prior). Terry R. Kerr, 57, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-theft prior, unlawful possession of syringe). John L. Cole, 21, New Albany, warrant: (illegal possession of an alcoholic beverage). David R. Slate, 37, City-At-Large, possession of methamphetamine, burglary; warrant: (FTA-possession of methamphetamine). Dylan M. Philpott, 24, Greenville, possession of marijuana. Travis M. Jones, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant: (operating without ever receiving a license); warrant: (VOP-residential entry). 4/3/2018 Kelly J. Brown, 36, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-possession of methamphetamine; VOP-possession of paraphernalia). Jimmy C. Ballew, 35, New Albany, residential entry; criminal mischief. Matthew W. Kannapel, 37, New Albany, theft; warrant: (FTA-driving while suspended with prior). Craig A. Jacobs, 38, Georgetown, warrant: (VOP-possession of synthetic drug); warrant: (FTA-OMV-never licensed). Jessica J. Ater, 21, Borden, warrant: (FTA-theft; FTA-criminal trespass). Carl S. Smith, 45, New Albany, warrant: (battery). Michael J. Banet, Bonnieville, Ky., warrant: (FTA-driving while suspended with prior; FTA-OWI with BAC .08 or more).

4/4/2018 Devin M. Leininger, 27, Jeffersonville, OWI under .149% BAC, OWI. Thomas J. Milburn, 40, Elizabeth, OWI. Karen J. Ferry, 64, Clarksville, warrant: (FTA-operating vehicle while intoxicated prior). Stepphon D. Garner, 25, Louisville, domestic battery. Brittany A. Sturgeon, 28, Taswell, warrant: (VOP-unlawful possession of syringe). Gary L. Cain, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant: (body attachment). Zachary W. Babcock, 25, Hardinsburg, warrant: (maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, carrying a handgun without a license, public intoxication, possession of paraphernalia). Shane E. Naville, 27, Floyds Knobs, warrant: (FTA-break and enter dwelling of another person); warrant: (FTA-break and enter dwelling of another person x6). Martha M. Summers, 45, Louisville, OWI .15% or more.

4/5/2018 Deshawn L. Duncan, 26, Louisville, warrant: (FTA-driving while suspended requires a knowing violation and prior conviction). Travis D. Richmond, 38, Pekin, warrant: (VOP-resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness, OWI). Savannah L. Dawson, 22, New Albany, warrant: (unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia). Linda C. Dunn, 36, New Albany, warrant: (residential entry, leaving the scene of an accident, operating without receiving a license). Nicholas R. McLemore, 32, New Albany, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement. Rebecca N. McLemore, 33, New Albany, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, Hold for Nelson County Ky. Cecelia R. Spainhour, 28, Georgetown, warrant: (forgery).

4/6/2018 Joshua M. Voignier, 22, New Albany, operating without receiving a license, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine. David R. Mcneary, 36, New Albany, public intoxication. Jeremy L. Cundiff, 36, Corydon, warrant: (FTA-possession of a narcotic drug, unlawful possession of syringe, visiting a common nuisance). Clint H. Cullen, 52, New Albany, warrant: (battery resulting in moderate bodily injury); fresh charge (possession of methamphetamine). Mary L. Cunningham, 35, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license). Jamarcus A. Johnson, 31, Louisville, warrant: (VOP-armed robbery). David Craft, Jr., 47, New Albany, disorderly conduct.

4/7/2018 Stevie E. L. Burton, 23, Sellersburg, OWI Per Se .15% or greater, OWI endangerment. 4/8/2018 Stacey L. King, 30, New Albany, OWI Per Se, OWI. Gordon L. Denton, 21, New Albany, driving while suspended prior, possession of paraphernalia, possession of handgun without a permit, possession of meth, maintaining a common nuisance. Donald B. Roberts, 47, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia, possession of meth, visiting a common nuisance. Melodie A. Abrahamson, 28, New Albany, public intoxication, battery (bodily waste against public safety) x2. Silvina Cruz Rangel, 31, Clarksville, warrant: (FTA-operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license). Crystal D. Sebastian, 25, Portland, Ky., possession of cocaine or narcotic drug. 4/9/2018 Antonia Lopez Vasquez, 20, Jeffersonville, operating without ever receiving a license. Shayne J. Pfister, 53, Lagrange, Ky., OWI. Jordan L. Zimmerman, 31, New Albany, OWI endangerment. Brandi E. Scalf, 33, Corydon, warrant: (FTA-DWS within 10 years); warrant: (FTA-DWS within 10 years). Michael A. Dillon, 21, Louisville, warrant: (FTA-OMV never licensed). Rickey L. Fraze, 41, Jeffersonville, 41, warrant: (FTA-theft). Joshua W. Grigsby, 37, Levenworth, court-ordered transport. Devan W. Hinton-Gilley, 26, Pekin, court-ordered transport. Cassandra A. Marcum, 32, Clark County, court-ordered transport. Continued on page 4 FC . . . Continued from page 3 Juwan C. Lebeau, 23, Louisville, warrant: (FTA-theft with prior); warrant: (FTA-theft with prior). Michael D. O’Neal, 52, Louisville, warrant: (VOP-check fraud). Seth A. Boweman, 23, New Albany, DWS prior, reckless driving. Magaret A. Fuller, 39, Rockville Correctional, court-ordered transport. Jessica Nevil, 23, Floyd County Jail, warrant: (possession of a controlled substance).

4/10/2018 Maedra A. Wint, 43, New Albany, OWI. Aldayr D. Victoria-Morales, 26, Jeffersonville, operating without ever receiving license. Roger D. Hood, 50, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-leaving the scene of an accident). Tabatha R. Rudolph, 37, Georgetown, warrant: (VOP-theft, false informing); warrant: (driving while suspended prior). Eric B. Blanton, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant: (possession of methamphetamine). George W. Henderson, 37, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-possession of methamphetamine). 4/11/2018 Deeric A. Johnson, 30, Louisville, OWI .08 or more. Robert W. Bowman, 55, New Albany, theft, battery. Charles R. Mcmillin, 27, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-residential entry, resisting law enforcement). April L. Sawicki, 31, Clarksville, warrant: (court-ordered transport), hold for Clark County. Stephen R. Reid, 37, New Albany, disorderly conduct. Michael J. Thompson, 35, Georgetown, warrant: (FTA-possession of paraphernalia). Kody R. Mccracken, 26, Elizabeth, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, carrying a handgun without a permit. Hold for Hamilton County, Ohio – needs to sign waiver. Karon D. Morris, 21, Louisville, needs to sign waiver for Louisville Metro. Jessica A. Whann, 35, Louisville, possession of a syringe, possession of Methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia. Brian C. Leach, 41, Louisville, possession of syringe, possession of narcotic drug, warrant: (theft).

4/12/2018 Anthony D. Sneed, 43, Louisville, warrant: (FTA-prior conviction for conversion). Dana M. Robards, 35, Louisville, warrant: (FTA-auto theft). Cody A. Brackett, 25, Louisville, warrant: (FTA-possession of syringe). Dawn R. Shofner, 33, Campbellsville, Ky., warrant: (FTA-theft); (FTA-possession of methamphetamine). Zachory T. Kesinger, 26, Louisville, warrant: (FTA-burglary); warrant: (FTA-resisting law enforcement); warrant: (FTA-theft). Michael G. Parker, 42, Paoli, warrant: (VOP-possession of methamphetamine). McInsey R. Dobbins, 27, Milltown, habitual traffic violator. Timothy M. Belviy, 48, Floyd County jail, warrant: (FTA-false informing). Justin M. Barger, 26, Floyd County jail, warrant: (VOP-possession of methamphetamine); warrant: (VOP-unlawful possession of syringe).

4/13/2018 Staci L. Ulery, 48, New Albany, OWI more than .08%. Rebecca J. White, 52, Georgetown, battery with deadly weapon; intimidation with deadly weapon. Daniel P. Harvey, 38, Louisville, no locals/needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County Kentucky. Christopher R. Proctor, 34, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-dealing in a schedule II). Anthony M. Melton, 27, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-identity deception); warrant: (FTA-DWS prior); warrant: (FTA-domestic battery). William R. Black, 79, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-driving while suspended/prior).