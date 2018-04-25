|St. Vincent offers summer youth program
|Written by Administrator
|Wednesday, 25 April 2018 09:36
|
St. Vincent Salem Hospital will again be offering a student volunteer program for the summer.
Students will rotate through several clinical departments to gain exposure to various healthcare careers.
The program will be two days per week for four weeks. Applicants must currently be a freshman or older in high school to be eligible to participate.
There will be a brief interview process as the program will be limited to 8 participants.
Applications can be picked up at the hospital registration desk or by emailing Kevin Nance at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .
Application deadline is May 7th.