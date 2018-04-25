Students will rotate through several clinical departments to gain exposure to various healthcare careers.

The program will be two days per week for four weeks. Applicants must currently be a freshman or older in high school to be eligible to participate.

There will be a brief interview process as the program will be limited to 8 participants.

Applications can be picked up at the hospital registration desk or by emailing Kevin Nance at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .

Application deadline is May 7th.