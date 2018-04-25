More than 1.6 million people will be diagnosed with cancer this year, according to the American Cancer Society. For many residents of Washington County, that statistic became personal when she/he heard the words “you have cancer.” All Washington County cancer survivors and those battling cancer are invited to attend the annual Relay For Life Cancer Survivor Celebration on Monday, May 7, at Southern Hills Church located just south of Salem on State Road 135. Registration is from 5:00-5:45. The dinner will start at 6:00 p.m. Each survivor may be accompanied by one guest. The evening will include a sponsored meal, a talk by cancer survivor Jane Sizemore, entertainment by Lick Creek Bank, and door prizes. To RSVP for the dinner, mail registration form to De Davis, email Kristy Kelly ( This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it ) or call, text or email Pam Hawes (812-620-1559 or This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it ), by April 30th. The American Cancer Society estimates that there are over 15.5 million cancer survivors in the United States. Thousands of cancer survivors participate in American Cancer Society Relay For Life events each year. They, and their caregivers, take the first lap of every event as community members cheer them on and celebrate the progress that has been made against cancer. Everyone is urged to attend the 2018 Washington County Relay For Life on June 8-9 at the Salem High School Football Field. All survivors and their caregivers are urged to participate in the opening lap at 6:00 p.m. This year’s Relay For Life theme is “Disco For A Cure.” The Relay For Life movement unites communities across the globe to celebrate people who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action to finish the fight once and for all. Relay For Life events are community gatherings where teams and individuals camp out and take turns walking or running around the track. Teams raise funds in the months leading up to the event. The Relay For Life movement is the world’s largest fundraising event to fight every cancer in every community, with four million participants in 6,000 events worldwide in 2017. Visit relayforlife.org or http://main.acsevents.org/site/TR/RelayForLife/RFLCY17LS?pg=entry&fr_id=81270 to learn more about the event. About the American Cancer Society The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 2.5 million volunteers saving lives and fighting for every birthday threatened by every cancer in every community. As the largest voluntary health organization, the Society’s efforts have contributed to a 22 percent decline in cancer death rates in the U.S. since 1991, and a 50 percent drop in smoking rates. Thanks in part to our progress; 14.5 million Americans who have had cancer and countless more who have avoided it will celebrate more birthdays this year. We’re determined to finish the fight against cancer. We’re finding cures as the nation’s largest private, not-for-profit investor in cancer research, ensuring people facing cancer have the help they need and continuing the fight for access to quality health care, lifesaving screenings, clean air, and more. For more information, to get help, or to join the fight, call us anytime, day or night, at 1-800-227-2345 or visit cancer.org.