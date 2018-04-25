2018 Women’s Silver Anniversary Team Members announced



Eighteen women have been named to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2018 Silver Anniversary Team, based on outstanding accomplishments as a senior basketball player 25 years ago. The team includes 12 members of the 1993 Indiana All-Star squad, among them Indiana’s Miss Basketball. Six other all-state players are included to comprise the best of Indiana’s high school class of 1993. 1993 Indiana All-Stars on this year’s Silver Anniversary Team include Miss Basketball Abby Conklin of Charlestown. Conklin’s accomplishiments include: 1993 Miss Basketball, Indiana All-Star, IHSAA Mental Attitude Award winner, Kodak All-American and Gatorade Indiana Player of the Year after scoring 956 points (36.6 ppg) with game highs of 52 points and 27 rebounds her senior season; 2,616 career points set new record in IHSAA girls basketball history when she graduated, accompanied by 1,093 career rebounds and 361 career blocks; still holds 12 game, season or career school records; she was leader of teams that won four Charlestown Holiday Tournament championships, four sectional titles, three regionals and reached 1993 state finals her senior season. Conklin was the 1992 AP & ICGSA 2nd team all-state and 1993 1st team all-state. She also enjoyed a decorated career at University of Tennessee included 1,226 career points in 143 games as a starter for teams that were 95-17 in her final three seasons as 1995 NCAA National Runner-Up and 1996 and 1997 NCAA National Champions. Conklin also was twice arecipient of team Most Improved Player award and Lady Vol Leadership award as a senior, she was a three time academic all-SEC and is ninth in career free throw percentage (79.5%), 10th in career blocks (192) and 10th in blocks per game; 23rd pick of 1997 ABL Draft aa she played for Atlanta Glory before 10 years as a college basketball coach at UNC-Asheville, University of Wyoming and University of San Francisco. For the past six years, she has been owner of A52 Signs & Graphics in San Francisco. Other Indiana All-Stars honored include: Kokomo teammates Tiffany (Longworth) Boruff, Mistina Oliver and Cari Stover-Richards and Gary West teammates Kasia McClendon-Campbell and Danielle McCulley. The remainder of the Indiana All-Stars honored are Kelli (Kerkhoff) Burton, Rosanne Bohman, Beth (Morgan) Cunningham, Erika Fall, Regan (Seybert) Hoffmayer and Leslie Johnson. The remaining six, named to various all-state teams are: Alana Burns, Alicia Harkins, Andrea Lehr, Jacki (Lung) Negri, Kris (Booker) Rastrelli and Tiffany (Park) Sever. All Women’s Silver Anniversary Team members will be honored at the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s 17th Annual Women’s Awards Banquet on Saturday, April 28. The ceremony will take place at the Primo Banquet Hall, which is located on the south side of Indianapolis. Tickets will be are available or can be reserved through the Hall’s website at www.hoopshall.com. Call the Hall at 765-529-1891 or email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it for more information.