Last night (Tuesday, April 24, 2018) around 7:30 pm, troopers from the Indiana State Police Post at Sellersburg responded to a crash on Interstate #265 near the 5.5 Mile Marker in Floyd County. The preliminary crash investigation shows a 2007 Chrysler mini-van, being driven by Sharon L. Pinkston, 71 years of age, from Dayton, OH, was travelling West when for an unknown reason the car she was driving crashed into the rear of a 2001 Lexus being driven by Megan Jewett, 21 years of age, from Floyds Knobs, IN. After striking the 2001 Lexus the Chrysler mini-van went off of the North side of the roadway striking a tree. The driver of the 2007 Chrysler mini-van, Sharon L. Pinkston, was transported to and pronounced dead at the Kentuckiana Medical Center located in Clarksville. The driver of the 2001 Lexus, Megan Jewett, was not injured. At this time, it is unknown, what caused the deceased driver to crash. An autopsy will be performed on Thursday to determine if the driver suffered a medical emergency. The next of kin for Sharon L. Pinkston could not be located. Anyone who may know Sharon L. Pinkston, a black female, 71 years of age with an address in Dayton, OH, is encouraged to contact the Clark County Coroner’s Office at 812-285-6282. Ohio authorities have been notified. This investigation is continuing. Assisting Agencies-Floyd County Fire, E.M.S. and the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department.