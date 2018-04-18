|Job fair Friday at CLC
Wednesday, 18 April 2018 07:28
Friday, April 20 the Washington County Chamber of Commerce and the Washington County Economic Growth Partnership will join forces to host a job fair.
The fair will be from noon until 5 pm at the Community Learning Center, which is located at 1707 N. Shelby Street in Salem.
Come out and meet local businesses who are looking to hire! Fill out applications and even interview on the spot!
Some of the businesses that will be set-up at the Job Fair include:
Blue River Wood Products
People Ready
Blue River Services
GKN Sinter Metals-specifically maintenance w/electrical background as well as general production associates
Salem Hardwood Lumber
American Senior Communities
US Army
Indiana Tech
McDonald’s
Mid-Southern Savings Bank
ABC- Job Corps
Cobblestone Hotel & Suites
Integrity Staffing- hiring for Amazon
*Childcare Information available from SIEOC Child Care Resource & Referral
And even more are likely to be added.