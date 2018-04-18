The fair will be from noon until 5 pm at the Community Learning Center, which is located at 1707 N. Shelby Street in Salem.

Come out and meet local businesses who are looking to hire! Fill out applications and even interview on the spot!

Some of the businesses that will be set-up at the Job Fair include:

Blue River Wood Products

People Ready

Blue River Services

GKN Sinter Metals-specifically maintenance w/electrical background as well as general production associates

Salem Hardwood Lumber

American Senior Communities

US Army

Indiana Tech

McDonald’s

Mid-Southern Savings Bank

ABC- Job Corps

Cobblestone Hotel & Suites

Integrity Staffing- hiring for Amazon

*Childcare Information available from SIEOC Child Care Resource & Referral

And even more are likely to be added.