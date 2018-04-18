Clerk Eurton added for voter convenience, there will be 8 sites available on Saturday, April 28, 2018, and Saturday, May 5, 2018, from 8:00 am – 4:00 pm and 5 sites available the week of April 30 –May 4th from 10:00 am – 7:00 pm.

In addition, the Floyd County Clerk’s office is open now through noon on May 7, 2018, for early voting.

Clerk Eurton also added “The Election Board is committed to improving the voter experience and ensuring everyone has an opportunity to cast their ballot.” She also noted, “Redefining responsibilities, exploring options and incorporating voter and poll worker suggestions, we have addressed the issues from the previous elections to ensure a smooth election cycle.

There are several options available for a voter to cast their ballot. I am hoping to see an increase in early voting to ease any lines on Election Day.”

For a complete list of locations, dates and times for early voting, please visit www.floydcountyclerk.org and click on the link: “Where to Vote in Floyd County? “.