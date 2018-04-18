The program will be presented by local pastors and citizens of Clark County along with business and government leaders.

A few of the special features of the program will include Prayers for Unity in America, in the churches, in the families, workplaces, communities, among all ethnicities and people in America and, that “We Agree Clearly, Unite Visibly, and Pray Extraordinarily for the Next Great Spiritual Awakening in America.”

Take your lunch hour and join in as Clark County raises their voices and hearts to the Lord.

Bring your coworkers, your Bible study group, and/or your family and friends and attend this special time of intercession. Be prepared not only to ask blessings on the county, the state and the nation, but to be blessed as well.

Please contact Alvetta Bryant at 812-256-3783 for more information.