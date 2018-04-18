The Charlestown Beautification Committee has taken the last several months becoming the Charlestown Founder’s Day planning committee. The committee has been working to bring Charlestown the perfect festival. The committee is happy to announce the theme for the 2018 Founder’s Day festival will be “Grand Old Flag.” The festival will be held on the Charlestown City Square on June 22 and 23. Founder’s Day will be held from 3 to 11 p.m. on Friday, June 22 and from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 23, ending with a spectacular fireworks display. The 18th annual Founder’s Day will offer many favorites including live entertainment, a parade, fireworks and arts and crafts vendors along with yummy festival food. The first official Founder’s Day event will be the Gospel Night. The event will be held on Thursday, June 14 and feature an ice cream social. Gospel Night will be held on the Charlestown square beginning at 6 p.m. Inclement weather will move Gospel Night to the Arts & Enrichment Center located at 999 Water Street in Charlestown. The arts and crafts vendors are already reserving their spots for the upcoming festival. A total of 18 vendors have claimed their spot. According to Shannon Elder, who along with her sister, Andrea Sexton, are organizing the arts and crafts vendors this year, arts and crafts vendors will be on a first come- first serve basis. “We do not want to have a bunch of the same vendor. We will have one vendor for each type of item. So far we have 18 vendors signed up,” Elder stated. Elder shared a list of the current arts and crafts vendors ready to bring their best to Charlestown’s Grand Old Flag Founder’s Day festival. Vendors include: Dandre’s Faces (face painting); Karen’s Custom Creations (18” dolls and accessories); Plunder Design Jewelry (vintage style jewelry); SEJ Designs (fine hand crafted jewelry); Memphis Iron & Glass (lamps and seeing projects); Heartfelt Crafts for Kindness (personalized glassware, wooden chalkboards, framed signs, tutus, wreaths, totes, wallets, key chains, invitations and party favors); Monaco, LLC (microwave bowl and plate holders, stuffed toys and handmade jewelry; A-door-able by Molly (custom made wooden signs and wreaths); Little Miss Hollywood (handmade hair bows); Plain & Simple Enterprises (children capes and masks, paracord and survival items, dream catchers, crochet and knitted items); Krafter Noon Gifts (crochet lovey dolls, tarts, incense, handmade herbal products); Lemongrass Spa (essential oils, make up, lotions and soaps); Perfectly Posh (naturally based pampering products, lotions and bath bombs, etc.); Usbourne Books & More (children’s books); Scentsy (wax burners and scented wax); Paparazzi Jewelry ($5 jewelry); The Shirt Lady (custom t-shirts, sweatshirts and hats) and Thirty-One (purses, wallets, storage and utility components). Elder and Sexton are still welcoming arts and craft vendor applications. For more information or to receive an application for the arts and crafts vendor booth space please contact Andrea Sexton at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or call 502-296-1231. Arts and crafts vendor applications are also available at the city website, www.cityofcharlestown.com. This year the committee will also host business exhibitors and food vendors. Tony Jackson, Festival Chairman of Business Exhibitors and Food Vendors, is also already receiving applications for food vendors. “We are already getting applications. They are ready for the weekend,” Jackson stated. Food vendor and business exhibitors looking for more information or an application for this year’s Founder’s Day festival should contact Jackson at 502-643-3938. Applications are also available on the city website. Along with all the vendors and yummy festival food, festival goers are going to have a memorable time rocking to the live entertainment. Friday night will feature The Crashers while Saturday night will highlight JD Shelbourne taking the stage at 8 p.m. The Willis Tucker Band will open for JD Shelbourne. “We will have a lot of local entertainment this year. We have several local bands and the Charlestown High School Scaliwags wanting to participate. We have not got the final schedule prepared yet, but we are working on finalizing the entertainment,” stated Donna Coomer, Charlestown Beautification Committee Chairperson. The ever popular Founder’s Day Festival Parade will again be held on Saturday morning. The parade will have the same route as in years past starting at Charlestown High School and traveling down Park Street to Market Street to the Charlestown City Square. The parade is being organized by Marissa Knoebel and family. The annual parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. Parade applications are available on line at www.cityofcharlestown.com. Founder’s Day could not be possible without the sponsors that help make the festival successful year after year. The committee is still accepting sponsorships and have several different levels of sponsorship available. This year the sponsorship chairman is Larry Lynn. Sponsorship Levels include: Platinum Sponsors, Gold Sponsors, Silver Sponsors, Bronze Sponsors, Host Sponsors and new this year, Memorial Sponsors. A Platinum Sponsor will receive: full-motion LED advertising to promote the company, 4’x12’ logo banner displayed on the stage throughout the festival, 24”x18” golf cart sign, direct link to the business on the city’s website, logo on all printed promotional items, one 10x10 booth space for the festival, logo printed on festival t-shirt and company name announced throughout the festival as a platinum level sponsor. The Platinum Level Sponsorship will be $4,000 contributed to the festival. A Gold Sponsor will receive: full motion LED advertising to promote the company, a 4’x10’ logo banner displayed at the festival, a 24”x18” golf cart sign, direct link to the company’s website on the city website, logo on all printed promotional items, one 10x10 booth space for the festival, logo printed on festival t-shirt and company name announced throughout the festival as a gold level sponsor. The Gold Level Sponsorship will be $2,000 contributed to the festival. A Silver Sponsor will receive: 4’x10’ logo banner displayed at the festival, a 24”x18” golf cart sign, listed on the city website, one 10x10 booth space for the festival and company name announced throughout the festival as a silver level sponsor. The Silver Level Sponsorship will be $1,000 contributed to the festival. A Bronze Sponsor will receive: 3’x6’ logo banner displayed at the festival, a 24”x18” golf cart sign, listed on the city website, one 10x10 booth space for the festival and company name announced throughout the festival as a bronze level sponsor. The Bronze Level Sponsorship will be $500 contributed to the festival. New this year is an opportunity to honor loved ones at the festival. The Memorial/ Honor Flag will offer a way to honor loved ones and family and friends throughout the festival. The sponsorships will be made “In Honor of” or “In Memory of” and be $50. The completed design of all the sponsorships will be the “Grand Old Flag.” Another option for sponsorship is a Host Sponsor. Host Sponsors will receive recognition on the city’s website. Host sponsors contribute $25 to the event. All sponsorships are tax deductible. For more information regarding any of the levels of sponsorship please contact Larry Lynn, preferably by text message, to 502-551-8141. You may also call or email him at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it . The sponsorship information is also available online at the city’s website. For more information about this year’s Founder’s Day Festival “Grand Old Flag” please like their Facebook page at “Charlestown Founder’s Day” or call Donna Coomer at 812-256-7126.







