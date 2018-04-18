Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, circus lovers from around the world! The Indiana State Fair announces its 2018 theme STEP RIGHT UP! to The Greatest 17 Days of Summer, August 3-19. For the first time the Indiana State Fair, the greatest showcase of agriculture and entertainment, is bringing fairgoers a world-class circus featuring acrobats, clowns, trapeze artists and more! The new Big Top Circus presented by Bee Window is FREE with paid State Fair admission. The Big Top Circus will perform three shows daily, with seating limited to the first 1,600 people per show. This unique, family-friendly experience will be presented in a single-ring and will not include any exotic animals. The Indiana State Fair is committed to providing world-class entertainment in a safe and welcoming environment. “Indiana has a rich Circus heritage, so we are thrilled to offer our own Big Top Circus and add even more value and authentic moments to the State Fair experience,” said Cindy Hoye, executive director, Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center. “The Indiana State Fair is the greatest showcase of agriculture and entertainment, and I can’t tell you how excited we are to add a Circus into that mix.” The Big Top Circus presented by Bee Window has been programmed specifically for the Indiana State Fair and features world-class performers such as Bello Nock. Often known simply as “Bello”, he is referred to as the “World’s Greatest Comic Daredevil” and has been featured in the Guinness Book of World Records for a high wire walk over a cruise ship. He has performed several stunts in New York City, including rappelling off Madison Square Garden and hanging from a helicopter over the Statue of Liberty. Bello performs without traditional clown makeup, with a signature look that revolves around his foot-tall strawberry blond hair. He has been included on Time Magazine’s list of America’s Best Artists and Entertainers.



In addition to the Circus, fairgoers will enjoy many other enhancements at this year’s fair including “Animal Town,” an interactive learning experience that showcases a variety of animals including cows, pigs, sheep, goats, horses, llamas, rabbits and chickens, on display all 17 days of the Fair.



Stay tuned for more exciting announcements, including the Chevrolet Free Stage concert line up, all leading up to opening day on Friday, August 3rd, when you can STEP RIGHT UP! and enjoy The Greatest 17 Days of Summer at the 163rd Indiana State Fair. For more information, view our Circus-themed video announcement here https://youtu.be/B-9DiT-Pceo, visit www.indianastatefair.com or follow the Indiana State Fair on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.



About the Indiana State Fair

The Indiana State Fair is the state’s largest multi-day event celebrating Hoosiers’ spirit and agricultural heritage. These 17 days celebrate Indiana agriculture and promote it to hundreds of thousands of people across Indiana, and beyond. Nationally recognized for offering great entertainment, showcasing youth, interactive agriculture education programs, premier facilities and a variety of unique, fun foods, the Indiana State Fair has been an annual attraction for generations of Hoosiers since 1852. The 2018 Indiana State Fair will be held August 3-19. For more information, visit www.indianastatefair.com.