The University of Louisville's 2018-19 men's basketball season in the Atlantic Coast Conference will include a challenging slate of 18 games, including two games each against Virginia, North Carolina, Boston College and Pittsburgh. Matchups for next season were announced today by the ACC. The Cardinals' impressive slate of home ACC opponents in 2017-18 will consist of Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Miami, Notre Dame, NC State, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. UofL's nine conference road games will be at Boston College, Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. The 2019 New York Life ACC Tournament is scheduled for March 12-16 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. The ACC posted a 12-9 record in this year’s NCAA Tournament and led all conferences with a league record-tying nine teams earning bids. With its 12-9 NCAA postseason mark in 2018, the ACC has finished .500-or-better in each of the last 31 NCAA tournaments. The Big Ten has the next longest active streak at 12. Over the past four seasons, the ACC is 59-29 (.670) in NCAA Tournament play, and its 59 wins are 22 more than any other conference. The ACC has had multiple Sweet 16 teams in 34 of the last 39 NCAA Tournaments, including 16 years with three-or-more teams and 11 years with four-or-more. Overall, 12 league teams took part in postseason play in 2018. Clemson, Duke, Florida State and Syracuse all earned Sweet 16 berths, marking the third time in the last four years that the ACC has placed at least four teams in the regional semifinals. The regular-season ACC matchups for the 2018-19 season are listed below. Boston College Home/Road: Syracuse, Notre Dame, Louisville, NC State Home: Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Virginia Road: Clemson, Duke, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest Clemson: Home/Road: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, Syracuse Home: Boston College, North Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest Road: Duke, Louisville, Miami, Notre Dame, NC State Duke Home/Road: North Carolina, Wake Forest, Syracuse, Virginia Home: Boston College, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Miami, NC State Road: Florida State, Louisville, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech Florida State Home/Road: Miami, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest Home: Duke, Louisville, Notre Dame, NC State, Virginia Tech Road: Boston College, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia Georgia Tech Home/Road: Clemson, Notre Dame, , Florida State, Virginia Tech Home: Boston College, Louisville, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest Road: Duke, Miami, NC State, Syracuse, Virginia Louisville Home/Road: Pittsburgh, Virginia, Boston College, North Carolina Home: Clemson, Duke, Miami, Notre Dame, NC State Road: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest Miami Home/Road: Florida State, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Wake Forest Home: Clemson, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, NC State, Pittsburgh Road: Boston College, Duke, Louisville, Syracuse, Virginia North Carolina Home/Road: Duke, NC State, Louisville, Miami Home: Florida State, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech Road: Boston College, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest NC State Home/Road: North Carolina, Wake Forest, Boston College, Pittsburgh Home: Clemson, Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech Road: Duke, Florida State, Louisville, Miami, Notre Dame Notre Dame Home/Road: Boston College, Georgia Tech, Virginia, Virginia Tech Home: Clemson, Duke, NC State, Syracuse, Wake Forest Road: Florida State, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, Pittsburgh Pittsburgh Home/Road: Louisville, Syracuse, Clemson, NC State Home: Duke, Florida State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech Road: Boston College, Georgia Tech, Miami, Virginia, Wake Forest Syracuse Home/Road: Boston College, Pittsburgh, Clemson, Duke Home: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, Virginia Road: North Carolina, Notre Dame, NC State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest Virginia Home/Road: Louisville, Virginia Tech, Duke, Notre Dame Home: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest Road: Boston College, Clemson, North Carolina, NC State, Syracuse Virginia Tech Home/Road: Miami, Virginia, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame Home: Boston College, Duke, Louisville, Syracuse, Wake Forest Road: Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina, NC State, Pittsburgh Wake Forest Home/Road: Duke, NC State, Florida State, Miami Home: Boston College, Louisville, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Syracuse Road: Clemson, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Virginia, Virginia Tech This information may be found online at this link: https://uofl.me/2v2d5l9