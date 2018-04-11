The following is the Floyd County arrest list through the early morning hours of March 29. The list is provided by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department.

Those listed, in most cases, are just facing charges at this point and are innocent of those charges until proven guilty in a court of law.

For past arrest lists, be sure to visit www.gbpnews.com.



3/14/2018

Keith Daugherty, 28, New Albany, theft, false identify statement.



3/16/2016

Kayla M. Thorton, 29, New Albany, warrant: (theft where value is between $750 and $50k).

Trell D. Bowling, 46, Pekin, operator never received license, hold for Washington County.

Eric S. Fultz, 41, Floyds Knobs, public intoxication, possession of synthetic drug.

Jason A. Proctor, 33, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-possessiopn of marijuana).

Thaddeus P. Sprigler, 38, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-operating vehicle after being habitual offender); warrant: (FTA-check deception).

James R. Daugherty, Jr., 49, Jeffersonville, warrant: (robbery) hold for Harrison County, Scott County, Jefferson County, Ky.



3/17/2018

Jesse D. Evans, 26, New Albany, possession of cocaine, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.

Devon P. Brown, 18, New Albany, criminal mischief.

Jay D. Lowery, 60, Elizabeth, public intoxication.

Shannon M. McQuirt, 27, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-driving while suspended prior).

David A. Medina-Vargas, 48, New Albany, OWI .08-.15.

Keith L. Mohney, 67, New Albany, warrant: (Child molesting).

Jeffery C. Bedan, 39, Floyds Knobs, warrant: (VOP-strangulation, battery resulting in bodily inujury).

Brandon J. Woosley, 26, Louisville, operating while intoxicated, operating PER SE.

Kim R. Mathes, 56, New Albany, pointing a loaded firearm.



3/18/2018

Joshua M. Delgado, 33, Louisville, OWI .08-.15 OWI endangering.

Paul P. Grace, Jr., 49, Jeffersonville, operating while intoxicated, operating PER SE.

Eric D. Pierson, 34, New Albany, OWI .08-.15.

Dayla L. Hunter, 42, New Albany, operating while intoxicated with minors present, operating while intoxicated, operating PER SE.

Whitney M. Criss, 30, Hallsville, Ky., possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia.

Billy R. Watson, 53, City-At-Large, warrant: (FTA-theft).

Cody K. Proffitt, 26, Underwood, needs to sign waiver for extradiction for Louisville Metro.

Priscilla Poindexter, 43, Clarksville, warrant: (VOP-theft); fresh charges: false informing, driving while suspended prior.

Jordan W. Fuson, 21, Louisville, auto theft.



3/19/2018

Christopher N. Love, 44, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-operating without ever receiving a license).

Robert L. Coomer, 29, New Albany, warrant: (leaving the scene of an accident); fresh charge: possession of syringe.

Glenn W. Rawlings, 46, Borden, theft.

Ronald J. Hicks, 36, Muldraugh, Ky., warrant: (FTA-receiving stolen property).

James S. Hood, 22, New Albany, possession of syringe with prior.

Harry S. Passehl, 46, Louisville, OWI with BAC .08% or more.

Jeffery K. Colglazier, 57, City-At-Large, public intoxication x2, disorderly conduct.



3/20/2018

April L. Divine, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant: (FTA-trafficking with an inmate def. Knowingly or intentionally delivers or carries).

Kylie J. Maudlin, 22, Salem, warrant: (FTA-unlawful possession of syringe).

William E. Meredith, III, 20, Louisville, warrant: (FTA-knowingly or intentionally operating motor vehicle without ever receiving license).

Chelsea M. Wilson, 22, Indiana Women’s Prison, warrant: (court-ordered transport).

Tyler R. Combs, 23, New Albany, possession of handgun without permit; possession of marijuana (prior).

Robert M. Parker, 23, Greenville, operating a vehicle as habitual traffic violator.

Charles W. Murphy, 39, Floyds Knobs, OWI.



3/21/2018

Justin S. Flanigan, 34, Clark County Jail, warrant: (court-ordered transport).

Maxwell E. Church, 25, Windslow, Indiana, dealing in narcotic drug, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, dealing in marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of parapheralia, maintaining a common nuisance.

Byron J. Caldemeyer, 42, Jasper, Indiana, dealing in narcotic drug, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, dealing in marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, visiting a common nuisance, possession of syringe.

Chelsey S. Allen, 26, Georgetown, possession of syringe.

Eric D. Hildenbrand, 43, Holland, Indiana, dealing in narcotic drug, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, dealing in marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, visiting a common nuisance, possession of syringe.

Jeffery W. Couch, 29, City-At-Large, warrant: (VOP-escape where def. Just runs away from lawful detention).

Robert E. Stringer, 41, Jeffersonville, warrant: (court-ordered appearance).



3/22/2018

Choya A. Smith, 64, Louisville, OWI, Leaving the scene of an accident.

Gregory J. Trimble, 26, Louisville, OWI, OWI endangerment, possession of marijuana.

Travis R. Jones, 27, Jasper, Indiana, possession of syringe.

Bryce A. Shirley, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant: (FTA-criminal trespass, false informing); warrant: (FTA-theft prior).

Gary L. Lathem, Sr., 50, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-driving while suspended prior).

Jacory D. Long, 21, New Albany, warrant: (court-ordered transport).

Daniel L. Moberly, 46, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-burglary).

Kristen R. Adams, 33, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-public intoxication).

Caleb A. Smith, 30, Corydon, driving while suspended prior.

Kevin L. Williams, 38, Louisville, warrant: (battery resulting in bodily injury).

Brian M. Walker, 38, Louisville, warrant: (pointing a firearm at another person (firearm unloaded)).



3/23/2018

Dalton K. Patterson, 26, Jeffersonville, OWI .15 or more, carrying a handgun without a license, leaving the scene of an accident.

Trent A. Wilson, 26, Georgetown, OWI with BAC greater than .15%, OWI, OWI prior.

Noel R. Wright, 28, Louisville, OWI PER SE .08 or greater, OWI.

Bryson C. Thompson, 26, New Albany, driving while suspended prior; possession of marijuana.

Troy D. Crawford, 50, New Albany, warrant: (invasion of privacy).

Sean P. O’Kelly, 50, Jeffersonville, warrant: (VOP-resisting law enforcement).

Terry L. Reece, Jr., 47, Waddy, Ky., warrant: (FTA-theft).

Andrew D. Tabler, 30, Borden, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance.

Timothy R. Gravel, 46, Fairdale, Ky., warrant: (FTA-auto theft, possession of methamphetamine).

Michelle A. Lyell, 41, Clarksville, warrant: (FTA-driving while suspended prior).

Jarrod A. Fields, 25, New Albany, warrant: (possession of marijuana).

Angela M. Woods, 42, Louisville, warrant: (FTA-theft, Identity deception, false informing).

Kyle W. Day, 25, Ramsey, warrant: (FTA-driving while suspended prior); warrant: (FTA-theft-possession of syringe, driving while suspended prior).



3/24/2018

Austin T. Hindman, 20, Louisville, criminal trespass.

James A. Litch, 37, Lanesville, warrant: (Body attachment).

Alla N. Scales, 33, Louisville, warrant: (Body attachment).

Nicholas W. Watkins, 28, Corydon, OWI, OWI manner that endangers, OWI refusal.

Wayne T. Dexter, 43, Floyds Knobs, OWI Per Se .08 or greater, OWI.



3/25/2018

Glenn W. Rawlings, Jr., Borden, warrant: (FTA-theft).

Joshua L. Berry, 36, Louisville, OWI .08 or more, OWI .15 or more, OWI manner that endangers.

Travis S. Molina, 27, New Market Road, OWI, OWI endangerment.

Jessica L. Stout, 36, Corydon, possession of legend drug act, maintaining a common nuisance.

Emily S. McVay, 36, Louisville, possession of legend drug act, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance.

Kore P. Scott, 27, English, possession of marijuana under 30G.

Timothy S. Edison, 37, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance.

Dylan S. Mingus, 27, Louisville, theft.

Perry A. Martin, 54, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-public intoxication).

Daryl K. Richardson, 67, Georgetown, OWI .08% but less than .15%.

Eugene T. Carrier, 30, New Albany, possession of firearm without permit.



3/26/2018

Sonya L. Hanifen, 48, New Albany, warrant: (theft).

Quintrius O. Reeves, 29, Seymour, warrant: (VOP-possession of methamphetamine).

Jocelyn N. Alton, 24, Greenville, possession of syringe, hold for Louisville Metro.

James D. Marshall, 30, New Albany, warrant: (body attachement).



3/27/2018

Teresa G. Mann, 56, New Albany, OWI.

Jonathan S. Griffin, 44, Georgetown, warrant: (possession of methamphetamine).

Steven R. Guy, 23, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-auto theft); warrant: (battery by means of a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon).

Lindsey A. Gilland, 36, Brandenburg, Ky., warrant: (FTA-theft); warrant: (writ of body attachment).

Sara J. Kilgore, 34, DePauw, possession of a controlled substance – x3.

Jeanette Ozuna, 24, New Albany, OWI, OWI with a minor present in the vehicle.

Amber K. Austin, 29, New Albany, warrant: (Vop-maintaining a common nuisance).

Timothy M. Belviy, 48, New Albany, warrant: (auto theft).



3/28/2018

Joseph G. Williams, 58, City-At-Large, public intoxication, disorderly conduct.

Taylor A. Brodfehrer, 22, Charlestown, operating while intoxicated per se .08 or greater; operating while intoxicated endangerment.

Joanna L. Cousins, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant: (FTA-driving while suspended with prior), Hold for Clark County.

Anthony W. Cooper, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant: (VOP-theft).

Calvin L. Kavanaugh, 50, Jeffersonville, operating while HTC 10-year.

Barbara F. Hedgespeth, 47, Georgetown, warrant: (theft).

Evan D. Ferguson, 35, Jeffersonville, theft.



3/29/2018

Shontae Bishop, 37, New Albany, public intoxication.