This pipe replacement operation is begin done in advance of a chip seal project slated for early May.

Four pipes are 16 inches in diameter, measuring 40 to 60 feet in length. One is 14 inches in diameter, 40 feet in length. Another is 20 inches in diameter, 40 feet in length. And the seventh is 24 inches in diameter, 65 feet in length.

INDOT officials anticipate all drainage pipes will be in place by the end of the day Tuesday, April 17.

Motorists can learn about highway work zones and other traffic alerts at indot.carsprogram.org, 1-800-261-ROAD (7623) or 511 from a mobile phone. For highway information, monitor social media sites: www.Facebook.com/INDOTSoutheast and Twitter @INDOTSoutheast. Subscribe to receive text and email alerts at https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/INDOT/subscriber/new.