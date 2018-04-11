|SR 335 pipe replacements lead to closures
|Written by Administrator
|Wednesday, 11 April 2018 07:36
|
Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews will excavate and replace seven drainage pipes located under State Road 335 in Washington and Floyd Counties beginning next Wednesday (APRIL 11), weather permitting. Pipe installations will require closing S.R. 335 between Elmar Martin Road and New Cut Road weekdays between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Motorists can circumvent the closures via Voyles Road south of S.R. 335.
This pipe replacement operation is begin done in advance of a chip seal project slated for early May.
Four pipes are 16 inches in diameter, measuring 40 to 60 feet in length. One is 14 inches in diameter, 40 feet in length. Another is 20 inches in diameter, 40 feet in length. And the seventh is 24 inches in diameter, 65 feet in length.
INDOT officials anticipate all drainage pipes will be in place by the end of the day Tuesday, April 17.
Motorists can learn about highway work zones and other traffic alerts at indot.carsprogram.org, 1-800-261-ROAD (7623) or 511 from a mobile phone. For highway information, monitor social media sites: www.Facebook.com/INDOTSoutheast and Twitter @INDOTSoutheast. Subscribe to receive text and email alerts at https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/INDOT/subscriber/new.