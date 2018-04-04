The Floyd Central High School Alumni Association is pleased to announce the inductees for 2018. They are Julie Guilford Collings ; Amy Hutchison and Danny Mefford Julie Collings is 1984 graduate. She has a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Masters in Public Health Degree. Julie began her 25 year career as a School Nurse with NAFC schools in 1993. She is an American Red Cross instructor and has been an integral part of developing safe schools by training emergency responders for the schools. Her strong public health focus has led her to author a monthly newsletter sent home with over 5,000 students. The highlight of her career was being awarded the 2017 School Nurse of the Year. Amy Hutchison is a 1987 graduate of FC where she worked with Glenn Edwards in Theatre. She graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Directing from The Conservatory for Theatre Arts at Webster University in Saint Louis. At 26 she made her directing debut with Carmen at Opera Columbus. She is a stage director who has championed American opera and music theatre throughout her career. Amy’s work has been seen in Chicago theatres throughout the United States and globally. She served on the direction staffs of Lyric Opera of Chicago, Houston Grand Opera and Washington National Opera among others. Danny Mefford is a 2000 graduate and attended University of Evansville where he focused on Theatre and International Studies and spent his junior year abroad at Cambridge University in England and received a MFA in Acting from Brown University in 2007. He is a freelance theatre artist who has choreographed two Tony-Award winners for Best Musical: Dear Evan Hansen and Fun House. He also staged all the theatrical sequences in the new TV drama Rise. He has been nominated for Drama Desk, Astaire and Lortel awards for his choreography. In honor of celebrating the 50 year anniversary of the opening of Floyd Central. There will be a special recognition for the first teaching staff of Floyd Central as well as the induction ceremony for these outstanding FCHS graduates. The induction banquet/ceremony will take place at Floyd Central on April 28 at 6:00. Tickets are $35 and reservations can be made on line at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it