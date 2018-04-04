On Tuesday, March 27, the Washington County Election Board passed dates and times for early voting in the Clerk’s Voter Services Office. The board also discussed making the public aware of important dates regarding voter registration, early voting and voting on election day. “We want to ensure that every voter has every opportunity to cast their ballot,” said Clerk Sarah Milligan, Secretary of the Washington County Election Board. “We are committed to making everything from registration to voting as accessible as possible.” Upcoming dates and deadlines for the 2018 Primary Election held on Tuesday, May 8th: • Voter Registration: Ends Monday, April 9th Deadline to register or transfer a registration in the Clerk’s Voter Services Office is 4:00 pm; or midnight to submit their voter registration application online; • Absentee “Early Voting”: Begins April 10th through May 7th Early voting will be located in the Clerk’s Voter Services Office Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to Noon and 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. On Monday, May 7th, early voting ends at noon. Voters should enter through the main entrance of the Justice Center; • Saturday “Early Voting”: April 28th and May 5th Located in the Clerk’s Voter Services Office from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm, the two Saturdays prior to the election. Voters should enter through the side, voter entrance located on the north side of the building. “Residents can register to vote in the Clerk’s Voter Services, Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm,” stated Voter Deputy Stephanie Rockey. “Or they can go to any Bureau of Motor Vehicles License Branch or National Voter Registration Act full service agency to register as well.” Residents can register or update their voter registration online by visiting www.IndianaVoters.com. To register you must have a valid Indiana Driver’s License Number or Indiana State Identification Card Number. Those who register before the April 9th deadline will be able to vote either on election day in their designated precinct polling locations. For those who would prefer to vote early, voters can do so by voting absentee in the clerk’s office or voting absentee by mail. To vote absentee by mail, voters must complete the Application for Absentee Ballot by Mail. This form can be requested by contacting 812-883-5748, or by printing off the form from the Secretary of States website, www.sos.in.gov/electionsk. The completed form should be hand delivered or mailed to the Clerk’s Voter Services Office. “As a reminder, the Clerk’s Office and the courts are now located in the newly built Washington County Justice Center,” explained Clerk Milligan. “For those voting early, registering to vote or requesting an absentee ballot, be sure to use our new address.” The Washington County Justice Center is located 801 S. Jackson Street, Salem, Indiana 47167. For questions on voting or on the upcoming election residents are asked to contact the Voter Services Office by phone at 812-883-5748 or by e-mail at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .