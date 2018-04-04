By Janna Ross

The center of any small town is the school. Family and friends always gather to cheer on the home team during sporting events and activities centered around the school. The community of New Washington is no different. Friday nights during basketball season, fans of the Mustangs fill the James Matthews Gymnasium to cheer on their beloved Mustangs. The gym was the central location recently for a different kind of presentation. The New Washington Beautification Committee’s latest project will allow anyone passing through the town to know they have arrived in Mustang Country. The beautification committee voted to raise funds to purchase signs to welcome motorists traveling Highway 62 from Madison or from Charlestown to “Mustang Country.” “The signs needed to be updated. The other signs were outdated and weathered. The board members voted to get the signs back up. When we first began the project, we knew there were a lot of athletic success at New Washington. There are so many teams that have had success recently. There are a lot. We couldn’t fit everyone on a sign. And, we didn’t want to leave anyone off,” stated New Washington Beautification Committee President Logan Hostettler. “So, we got in touch with the school’s Athletic Director to see give us a template of what they wanted on the sign.” The beautification committee continued working on the project as Vice President Bobby Draper began the fundraising to purchase the signs. He went to local businesses and explained what the group was planning. “We had all the local businesses on board. We just told them that any donation would help. They were all willing to help out. We got the money donated to purchase the signs. We went with a local sign guy who did a fantastic job on the signs,” Hostettler explained. The Beautification Committee recently unveiled the two new signs at the school with Dr. Andrew Melin, Greater Clark County Schools Superintendent, New Washington Athletic Director Josh Emily, Jonathan May, head coach of the Mustangs basketball team and Carla Hobson. Hostettler stated the beautification committee has plans to replace the athletic signs. “We are waiting for a decision on how the signs will be designed. I know the new signs will look great, just like these do,” Hostettler added. The New Washington Beautification Committee recently named new officers including: Hostettler as President; Draper as Vice President; Mel Higdon as Secretary and Treasurer and Board of Directors- Tim Cochran, Austin Wiggam and Jeff Hall. “We want to thank Joe Webb for his numerous years of service to the Beautification Committee. Joe has been a staple on the committee. He spent countless hours organizing events and assuring the beautification committee was ran professionally. We want to thank him for his service and continued support,” Hostettler stated. When asked what the next project for the beautification committee will be, Hostettler stated, “well, we are still working on the flag project. We do have some ideas we are working on. In May, we will start back with the Community Cookouts and of course, July is the Fireman’s Picnic.” This Saturday the beautification committee will host a Clean Up New Washington Day. The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. Volunteers should meet at New Washington Hardware. Parking will be at the New Washington State Bank. Volunteers should dress according to weather and bring gloves. “We will concentrate on sign to sign on the highway and the downtown streets. We will work on whatever needs some TLC,” Hostettler concluded. If you would like more information about the clean up day or the New Washington Beautification Committee please email Logan Hostettler at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it . The New Washington Beautification Committee meets the second Monday of every month at the New Washington Library, 210 N Poplar St, New Washington. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. The next scheduled meeting is April 9.