Educators leave an impact on students and the staff they work with on a daily basis. Sometimes a student will be lucky enough to have an educator leave a lasting impression on them. One such educator was Gloria Jean Bowling. Bowling was a PARA Educator at Charlestown Middle School for 32 years. She was also a coach for numerous teams including the school’s track and cross country teams. Bowling’s passion for her students was always obvious and her dedication was beyond measurable. She was also a Sunday School teacher for 45 years. Bowling passed away unexpectedly on February 6. Many friends and former students expressed condolences to her family on social media. One former student knew he wanted to do something special for his friend. Mason Broughton quickly decided to raise money for the Susan G. Komen Foundation in memory of Bowling, a breast cancer survivor. “I have some family that are also survivors of cancer as well. This was the perfect way to honor her (Bowling) and it goes back to my family as well,” Broughton explained. Broughton and Bowling’s ties go back as far as he can remember. “She had a big influence on my life. She has really been there since day one. My family grew up with hers. Our families are always together. She is a big reason why I came out of my shell when I moved to Charlestown. She talked me into being on the track team,” Broughton stated. “The amazing thing about her was everyone was the same. Nobody was better than anybody else. She was an amazing person.” Broughton spent two and a half weeks raising funds in memory of Bowling. He began the journey by contacting Adam Tolliver and Nate Hayden. The three placed collection buckets at Charlestown Middle and Charlestown High Schools to allow the students to donate. He also collected money for three Sundays at their church, Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. The Falls City Mustang Club also made a donation to the cause with Marty Clegg and Steve Merritt making the presentation. The presentation was made last month at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church with members of Bowling’s family. The total raised for the Susan G. Komen Foundation was $1,500.