Wednesday, 28 March 2018 10:50

Attached is a list of Hoosier Basketball Magazine's Top 60 senior boys’ basketball players for 2017-2018 as compiled by Hoosier Basketball Magazine.  These boys were selected from approximately 1,600 senior players statewide. This event will be at Beech Grove High School on Saturday, March 31, 2018.

Hoosier Basketball Magazine's Top 60 Senior Workout is highlighted by three AAAA IHSAA State Champions. Aaron Henry of 2017 Champion Ben Davis along with two members of the 2018 State Champion Warren Central Warriors— Antwaan Cushingberry and Dean Tate

Seven other players who were part of the 2018 IHSAA State Finals are committed to the Top 60 Workout at Beech Grove High School on Saturday, March 31st. The 2018 runner-up Evansville Bosse Bulldogs represent the AAA participants— Jaylin Chinn, Mekhi Lairy and De'angelo Ware. Class AA players from state champion Oak Hill are Spencer Ballinger and Caleb Middlesworth.  There are two more state champions from class A— Hayden Langkabel and Eli Streeval of Morristown. Unfortunately, Carmel, Forest Park and Southwood are on spring break, consequently their invitees are unable to participate in Hoosier Basketball Magazine's Top 60 Senior Workout.

In-state Division I talent on display March 31st will be Demazi Anderson, South Bend Riley (Indiana), Jarron Coleman, Indianapolis Cathedral (Ball State), Eric Hunter, Tindley (Purdue) and De'Avion Washington, Terre Haute South (Indiana State). Romeo Langford of New Albany recently informed that he will be out of the state and can not participate on Saturday, March 31st.

Statistical evaluation, game observation and statewide research were conducted throughout the season and the 2018 state tournament to determine Hoosier Basketball Magazine's Top 60. Two sessions of the Top 60 Senior Workout will be hosted on Saturday, March 31, 2018 by Hoosier Basketball Magazine, in conjunction with the IHSAA and the IBCA, at Beech Grove High School on the southside of Indianapolis (5330 Hornet Avenue).

Boys primarily from Northern and Southern Indiana will participate in the first session (1:00-3:00 pm EST). The remaining players, mostly from Central Indiana, will compete during the second session (3:30-5:30 pm EST).

Coach Steve Lynch (Brownsburg) will direct both sessions. Five other outstanding IBCA coaches— Matt English (Beech Grove), Chris Hawkins (Indianapolis Crispus Attucks), Todd Sturgeon (Floyd Central), Bobby Wonnell (Kokomo) and David Wood (West Lafayette)— have been invited to assist with on-court coaching.

Both sessions are open to the public for admission fee of $8.00 ($5 for students).  Media can call  (317)  925-8200 if interested in credentials for one or both sessions. The Top 60 boys follow.


Demezi Anderson, South Bend Riley

Spencer Ballinger, Oak Hill

Anthony Barnard, Kokomo

Chris Beezhold, Covenant Christian (DeMotte)

Johnny Bernard, Merrillville

Chaz Birchfield, Hamilton Southeastern

Asher Blum, Fort Wayne South

Austin Boucher, Fort Wayne North

Brigham Booe, Northview

Derrick Briscoe, Indianapolis Crispus Attucks

Caleb Brown, Indianapolis Broad Ripple

Makylin Brown, Indianapolis Scecina

James Burns, Lafayette Jeff

Jaylin Chinn, Evansville Bosse

Kobe Clancy, Indianapolis Scecina

Jaden Coleman, Jeffersonville

Jarron Coleman, Indianapolis Cathedral

Chance Coyle, Bloomington South

Antwaan Cushingberry, Warren Central

Jeremy Davison, Leo

Trejean Didier, Fort Wayne South

Shamar Dillard, South Bend Riley

Kevin Easley, Lawrence North

Sean East, New Albany

Bailey Falkenstein, Jeffersonville

Deandre Gholston, Gary 21st Century

Jaylen Gilbert, Rensselaer Central

Luke Gohmann, Floyd Central

Jamal Harris, Indianapolis Crispus Attucks

Michael Hemingway, Mishawaka Marian

Aaron Henry, Ben Davis

DeKei Hines, Gary Roosevelt

J.D. Hoover, Blackford

Tony Hopkins, Indianapolis Howe

Eric Hunter, Tindley

Matt Krause, West Lafayette

Mekhi Lairy, Evansville Bosse

Hayden Langkabel, Morristown

Donald Lee, North Central (Marion)

Cory McKinney, South Bend Washington

Donyell Meredith II, Lawrence Central

Caleb Middlesworth, Oak Hill

Steve Miller, Pike

Israel Nash, Monroe Central

Dylan Penn, Evansville Memorial

Craig Porter, Terre Haute South

Garrett Pumphrey, Cambridge City Lincoln

Michael Roberson, Central Christian Academy

Kellen Schreiber, Roncalli

Garrett Silcott, Connersville

Langston Stalling, Bowman Academy

Eli Streeval, Morristown

Collin Stroup, Clinton Prairie

Richard Suggs, Terre Haute North

Dean Tate, Warren Central

Addison True, Eastern Hancock

Nick Walker, Henryville

De'angelo Ware, Evansville Bosse

De'Avion Washington, Terre Haute South

Kenny Washington, Beech Grove

Christian Wells, Muncie Central

Peyton West, Wapahani

Hunter White, Pike

Myja White, Brebeuf Jesuit


SELECTED BUT INJURED and UNABLE TO PARTICIPATE

Jack Hansen, Guerin Catholic - Tyler Koelling, East Central - Bennie Patterson, Tri-County


SELECTED BUT UNABLE TO ATTEND - Robin Duncan, Evansville Harrison - Gavin Bizeau, Plainfield - Jared DeHart, Indian Creek - Christian Harvey, Richmond - David Howard, University - Kace Kitchel, Lewis Cass - Romeo Langford, New Albany - Jalen Moore, Cloverdale - Jalan Mull, Fort Wayne Blackhawk - Robert Phinisee, McCutcheon - Jeffrey Reynolds, Greenwood - Glen Rouch, Boonville - Tyler Watson, Tri-West - Colin York, Greencastle ... among others
 