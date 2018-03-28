|A number of Southern Indiana standouts make the list of Top 60 Senior boys
Attached is a list of Hoosier Basketball Magazine's Top 60 senior boys’ basketball players for 2017-2018 as compiled by Hoosier Basketball Magazine. These boys were selected from approximately 1,600 senior players statewide. This event will be at Beech Grove High School on Saturday, March 31, 2018.
Hoosier Basketball Magazine's Top 60 Senior Workout is highlighted by three AAAA IHSAA State Champions. Aaron Henry of 2017 Champion Ben Davis along with two members of the 2018 State Champion Warren Central Warriors— Antwaan Cushingberry and Dean Tate
Seven other players who were part of the 2018 IHSAA State Finals are committed to the Top 60 Workout at Beech Grove High School on Saturday, March 31st. The 2018 runner-up Evansville Bosse Bulldogs represent the AAA participants— Jaylin Chinn, Mekhi Lairy and De'angelo Ware. Class AA players from state champion Oak Hill are Spencer Ballinger and Caleb Middlesworth. There are two more state champions from class A— Hayden Langkabel and Eli Streeval of Morristown. Unfortunately, Carmel, Forest Park and Southwood are on spring break, consequently their invitees are unable to participate in Hoosier Basketball Magazine's Top 60 Senior Workout.
In-state Division I talent on display March 31st will be Demazi Anderson, South Bend Riley (Indiana), Jarron Coleman, Indianapolis Cathedral (Ball State), Eric Hunter, Tindley (Purdue) and De'Avion Washington, Terre Haute South (Indiana State). Romeo Langford of New Albany recently informed that he will be out of the state and can not participate on Saturday, March 31st.
Statistical evaluation, game observation and statewide research were conducted throughout the season and the 2018 state tournament to determine Hoosier Basketball Magazine's Top 60. Two sessions of the Top 60 Senior Workout will be hosted on Saturday, March 31, 2018 by Hoosier Basketball Magazine, in conjunction with the IHSAA and the IBCA, at Beech Grove High School on the southside of Indianapolis (5330 Hornet Avenue).
Boys primarily from Northern and Southern Indiana will participate in the first session (1:00-3:00 pm EST). The remaining players, mostly from Central Indiana, will compete during the second session (3:30-5:30 pm EST).
Coach Steve Lynch (Brownsburg) will direct both sessions. Five other outstanding IBCA coaches— Matt English (Beech Grove), Chris Hawkins (Indianapolis Crispus Attucks), Todd Sturgeon (Floyd Central), Bobby Wonnell (Kokomo) and David Wood (West Lafayette)— have been invited to assist with on-court coaching.
Both sessions are open to the public for admission fee of $8.00 ($5 for students). Media can call (317) 925-8200 if interested in credentials for one or both sessions. The Top 60 boys follow.
Spencer Ballinger, Oak Hill
Anthony Barnard, Kokomo
Chris Beezhold, Covenant Christian (DeMotte)
Johnny Bernard, Merrillville
Chaz Birchfield, Hamilton Southeastern
Asher Blum, Fort Wayne South
Austin Boucher, Fort Wayne North
Brigham Booe, Northview
Derrick Briscoe, Indianapolis Crispus Attucks
Caleb Brown, Indianapolis Broad Ripple
Makylin Brown, Indianapolis Scecina
James Burns, Lafayette Jeff
Jaylin Chinn, Evansville Bosse
Kobe Clancy, Indianapolis Scecina
Jaden Coleman, Jeffersonville
Jarron Coleman, Indianapolis Cathedral
Chance Coyle, Bloomington South
Antwaan Cushingberry, Warren Central
Jeremy Davison, Leo
Trejean Didier, Fort Wayne South
Shamar Dillard, South Bend Riley
Kevin Easley, Lawrence North
Sean East, New Albany
Bailey Falkenstein, Jeffersonville
Deandre Gholston, Gary 21st Century
Jaylen Gilbert, Rensselaer Central
Luke Gohmann, Floyd Central
Jamal Harris, Indianapolis Crispus Attucks
Michael Hemingway, Mishawaka Marian
Aaron Henry, Ben Davis
DeKei Hines, Gary Roosevelt
J.D. Hoover, Blackford
Tony Hopkins, Indianapolis Howe
Eric Hunter, Tindley
Matt Krause, West Lafayette
Mekhi Lairy, Evansville Bosse
Hayden Langkabel, Morristown
Donald Lee, North Central (Marion)
Cory McKinney, South Bend Washington
Donyell Meredith II, Lawrence Central
Caleb Middlesworth, Oak Hill
Steve Miller, Pike
Israel Nash, Monroe Central
Dylan Penn, Evansville Memorial
Craig Porter, Terre Haute South
Garrett Pumphrey, Cambridge City Lincoln
Michael Roberson, Central Christian Academy
Kellen Schreiber, Roncalli
Garrett Silcott, Connersville
Langston Stalling, Bowman Academy
Eli Streeval, Morristown
Collin Stroup, Clinton Prairie
Richard Suggs, Terre Haute North
Dean Tate, Warren Central
Addison True, Eastern Hancock
Nick Walker, Henryville
De'angelo Ware, Evansville Bosse
De'Avion Washington, Terre Haute South
Kenny Washington, Beech Grove
Christian Wells, Muncie Central
Peyton West, Wapahani
Hunter White, Pike
Myja White, Brebeuf Jesuit
Jack Hansen, Guerin Catholic - Tyler Koelling, East Central - Bennie Patterson, Tri-County