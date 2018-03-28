Attached is a list of Hoosier Basketball Magazine's Top 60 senior boys’ basketball players for 2017-2018 as compiled by Hoosier Basketball Magazine. These boys were selected from approximately 1,600 senior players statewide. This event will be at Beech Grove High School on Saturday, March 31, 2018. Hoosier Basketball Magazine's Top 60 Senior Workout is highlighted by three AAAA IHSAA State Champions. Aaron Henry of 2017 Champion Ben Davis along with two members of the 2018 State Champion Warren Central Warriors— Antwaan Cushingberry and Dean Tate Seven other players who were part of the 2018 IHSAA State Finals are committed to the Top 60 Workout at Beech Grove High School on Saturday, March 31st. The 2018 runner-up Evansville Bosse Bulldogs represent the AAA participants— Jaylin Chinn, Mekhi Lairy and De'angelo Ware. Class AA players from state champion Oak Hill are Spencer Ballinger and Caleb Middlesworth. There are two more state champions from class A— Hayden Langkabel and Eli Streeval of Morristown. Unfortunately, Carmel, Forest Park and Southwood are on spring break, consequently their invitees are unable to participate in Hoosier Basketball Magazine's Top 60 Senior Workout. In-state Division I talent on display March 31st will be Demazi Anderson, South Bend Riley (Indiana), Jarron Coleman, Indianapolis Cathedral (Ball State), Eric Hunter, Tindley (Purdue) and De'Avion Washington, Terre Haute South (Indiana State). Romeo Langford of New Albany recently informed that he will be out of the state and can not participate on Saturday, March 31st. Statistical evaluation, game observation and statewide research were conducted throughout the season and the 2018 state tournament to determine Hoosier Basketball Magazine's Top 60. Two sessions of the Top 60 Senior Workout will be hosted on Saturday, March 31, 2018 by Hoosier Basketball Magazine, in conjunction with the IHSAA and the IBCA, at Beech Grove High School on the southside of Indianapolis (5330 Hornet Avenue). Boys primarily from Northern and Southern Indiana will participate in the first session (1:00-3:00 pm EST). The remaining players, mostly from Central Indiana, will compete during the second session (3:30-5:30 pm EST). Coach Steve Lynch (Brownsburg) will direct both sessions. Five other outstanding IBCA coaches— Matt English (Beech Grove), Chris Hawkins (Indianapolis Crispus Attucks), Todd Sturgeon (Floyd Central), Bobby Wonnell (Kokomo) and David Wood (West Lafayette)— have been invited to assist with on-court coaching. Both sessions are open to the public for admission fee of $8.00 ($5 for students). Media can call (317) 925-8200 if interested in credentials for one or both sessions. The Top 60 boys follow.

Demezi Anderson, South Bend Riley Spencer Ballinger, Oak Hill Anthony Barnard, Kokomo Chris Beezhold, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) Johnny Bernard, Merrillville Chaz Birchfield, Hamilton Southeastern Asher Blum, Fort Wayne South Austin Boucher, Fort Wayne North Brigham Booe, Northview Derrick Briscoe, Indianapolis Crispus Attucks Caleb Brown, Indianapolis Broad Ripple Makylin Brown, Indianapolis Scecina James Burns, Lafayette Jeff Jaylin Chinn, Evansville Bosse Kobe Clancy, Indianapolis Scecina Jaden Coleman, Jeffersonville Jarron Coleman, Indianapolis Cathedral Chance Coyle, Bloomington South Antwaan Cushingberry, Warren Central Jeremy Davison, Leo Trejean Didier, Fort Wayne South Shamar Dillard, South Bend Riley Kevin Easley, Lawrence North Sean East, New Albany Bailey Falkenstein, Jeffersonville Deandre Gholston, Gary 21st Century Jaylen Gilbert, Rensselaer Central Luke Gohmann, Floyd Central Jamal Harris, Indianapolis Crispus Attucks Michael Hemingway, Mishawaka Marian Aaron Henry, Ben Davis DeKei Hines, Gary Roosevelt J.D. Hoover, Blackford Tony Hopkins, Indianapolis Howe Eric Hunter, Tindley Matt Krause, West Lafayette Mekhi Lairy, Evansville Bosse Hayden Langkabel, Morristown Donald Lee, North Central (Marion) Cory McKinney, South Bend Washington Donyell Meredith II, Lawrence Central Caleb Middlesworth, Oak Hill Steve Miller, Pike Israel Nash, Monroe Central Dylan Penn, Evansville Memorial Craig Porter, Terre Haute South Garrett Pumphrey, Cambridge City Lincoln Michael Roberson, Central Christian Academy Kellen Schreiber, Roncalli Garrett Silcott, Connersville Langston Stalling, Bowman Academy Eli Streeval, Morristown Collin Stroup, Clinton Prairie Richard Suggs, Terre Haute North Dean Tate, Warren Central Addison True, Eastern Hancock Nick Walker, Henryville De'angelo Ware, Evansville Bosse De'Avion Washington, Terre Haute South Kenny Washington, Beech Grove Christian Wells, Muncie Central Peyton West, Wapahani Hunter White, Pike Myja White, Brebeuf Jesuit

SELECTED BUT INJURED and UNABLE TO PARTICIPATE Jack Hansen, Guerin Catholic - Tyler Koelling, East Central - Bennie Patterson, Tri-County

SELECTED BUT UNABLE TO ATTEND - Robin Duncan, Evansville Harrison - Gavin Bizeau, Plainfield - Jared DeHart, Indian Creek - Christian Harvey, Richmond - David Howard, University - Kace Kitchel, Lewis Cass - Romeo Langford, New Albany - Jalen Moore, Cloverdale - Jalan Mull, Fort Wayne Blackhawk - Robert Phinisee, McCutcheon - Jeffrey Reynolds, Greenwood - Glen Rouch, Boonville - Tyler Watson, Tri-West - Colin York, Greencastle ... among others