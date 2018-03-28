University of Louisville senior guard Quentin Snider has been selected to participate in the inaugural Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship. This ground-breaking new event will pit 32 four-man teams consisting of players from every Division I college basketball conference against each other in a three day, 3-on-3 tournament. These teams, comprised of seniors who have exhausted their collegiate eligibility, will compete for a $100,000 prize pool viewable live on Twitter and ESPN2 from Friday, March 30 through Sunday, April 1, 2018 at St. Mary’s University’s Bill Greehey Arena in San Antonio. Snider is one of four players selected from the ACC. Snider averaged 11.8 points and a team-leading 4.0 assists (11th in the ACC) this season in helping the Cardinals to a 22-14 record. He buried a team-high 69-of-166 three pointers (.416), including hitting 46 percent of his threes in conference games. He finished his four-year career ranked 40th on Louisville’s all-time scoring list with 1,207 career points. Snider totaled 184 career three-pointers, the eighth-most at Louisville. Snider was one of just 11 players ever at Louisville with 400 career assists, completing his career ranked 11th in career assists at Louisville with 415. The three-year starter and two-time team captain led UofL in assists each of the last three years and had his highest total as a senior with 144 for the 2017-18 season (109 assists in 2015-16, 115 in ‘16-17). He was 11th in the ACC in assists. The Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship will begin on Friday, March 30 with 24 pool play games streamed live on Twitter from 7 p.m.-12:30 a.m. EST and will continue on Saturday, March 31 with another 24 pool play games streamed live on Twitter from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. EST. The event will conclude on Sunday, April 1 with the quarterfinals broadcast live on Twitter from 1:35-3 p.m. EST, and the semifinals, third-place game and championship game broadcast live on ESPN2 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. EST. Every game of the Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship matters as money will be on the line at all times throughout the competition. Participants will compete for a $100,000 prize pool that will be distributed as follows: Each pool play win will earn the team $1,000.

Each team roster will be comprised of four eligible seniors from the same Division I college basketball conference. Teams will be organized into eight pools of four and each team will be guaranteed three pool play games. The Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship Player Selection Committee consists of college basketball experts from a wide range of media outlets including ESPN, CBS Sports, The Athletic, USA Today, NBC Sports, The Ringer, and more. The Committee worked feverishly throughout the season to determine the nation's top senior college basketball players who have been selected to compete. The complete rosters for each conference will be revealed through a series of studio shows streamed live on Twitter once a day from Monday, March 26 through Thursday, March 29. Tickets for the Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship are on sale now and start at just $15 with multi-day and group packages available. For more information on the Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship, including buying tickets, event updates, details and rules, please follow us on Twitter, @3X3UHoops, or visit www.3X3UHoops.com.