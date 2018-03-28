TheatreWorks of SoIN is pleased to announce that tickets for the 2018-2019 season are now on sale. All shows will take place at TheatreWorks of SoIN’s home in the former historic Indiana State Bank Building (203 E. Main Street) in Downtown New Albany. For their second season, TheatreWorks of SoIN is offering two different packages. One package includes the six main season shows, and the other package includes those six shows, and also four “Season Extras.” Ticket pricing and purchasing information can be found online at http://theatreworksofsoin.com/tickets . The regular season tickets will include: Brighton Beach Memoirs, Two by Two, A Man of No Importance, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Barefoot in the Park, and The Secret Garden. The Season Extras are Eat, Drink, & Be Scary: A Halloween Cabaret, Quilters, Christmas Madrigal Feast & Celebration, and Decades: A Cabaret. Season Shows: ? Brighton Beach Memoirs by Neil Simon (June 6 - 13). This coming-of-age comedy takes place in Brooklyn during the Great Depression. This very funny and touching play focuses on Eugene Morris Jerome - a teenager searching to find his identity in a house overcrowded with extended family. ? Two By Two (Aug. 1-12) with book by Peter Stone, lyrics by Martin Charnin, and music is by Richard Rodgers. On his 600th birthday, Noah receives a message from God, warning him about the impending flood. This comical musical tells the story of Noah’s efforts to build an ark for two of each animal and his family before it is too late. ? A Man of No Importance (Sept. 24 - Oct. 7) with book by Terrence McNally and music/lyrics by Flaherty & Ahrens. Alfie Byrne is a bus driver in 1964 Dublin whose amateur production of Oscar Wilde’s Salome in the local church hall is shutdown due to bigotry and shame. This tender and beautiful musical explores love, friendship and coming to terms with who we are. ? The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Feb. 6 - 17) with book by Rachel Sheinkin, and music/lyrics by William Finn. In this musical, an eclectic group of six awkward spelling champions learn that winning (and losing) isn’t everything. Each tween candidly discloses hilarious and touching stories from their home lives as they spell their way through a series of impossible words. ? Barefoot in the Park by Neil Simon (March 6-17). In this classic comedy, two newlyweds move into an apartment in Greenwich Village. Corie tries to find a companion for her lonely mother and sets her up with her eccentric neighbor. Some inappropriate behavior on a double date causes conflict, and their new marriage is turned upside down ? The Secret Garden with book/lyrics by Marsha Norman and music by Lucy Simon (May 8-19). Orphaned in India, 11 year-old Mary Lennox returns to Yorkshire to live with her reclusive Uncle Archibald and his invalid son, Colin. The estate’s many wonders include a magic garden which beckons the children. This musical dramatizes The Secret Garden ‘s compelling tale of forgiveness and renewal.

Season Extras: ? Eat, Drink, & Be Scary: A Halloween Cabaret (Oct. 25-28). A frightfully fun evening of songs and scenes inspired by the silly and scary time of year. ? Quilters with book by Molly Newman & Barbara Damashek, and music/lyrics by Barbara Damashek. (Nov. 7-18). This musical tells the story of a pioneer woman and her six daughters by stitching together a series of interrelated scenes into a rich mosaic which captures the sweep and beauty, the terror and joy, the harsh challenge and abiding rewards of frontier life. ? Christmas Madrigal Feast & Celebration (Dec. 5-9) Become royal guests as you are transported back to 15th Century England for an evening of feasting, music, and festivities. Limited tickets available. Reserve early! ? Decades: A Cabaret (April 4-7). A fun and entertaining look at the most popular Broadway songs over the past 100 years. The TheatreWorks of SoIN is an inclusive non-profit theatre company committed to creating a performance space for local artists, providing performance opportunities for actors and technicians, offering quality entertainment to the community, and promoting the education of the cultural arts in the region for both youth and adults.