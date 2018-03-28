The following is the Floyd County arrest list for early March. The list is provided by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department. Those listed, in most cases, are just facing charges at this point and are innocent of those charges until proven guilty in a court of law. For past arrest lists, be sure to visit www.gbpnews.com and click on The Banner Gazette under the news link.

3/1/2018 Kisha D. Fay, 31, Georgetown, warrant: (unlawful possession of syringe prior).

3/2/2018 Kenley E. Brown, 21, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine over 28 grams, possession of paraphernalia (prior). Nathan F. Luker, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant: (VOP-theft). James C. Taber, 30, New Albany, warrant: (dealing in methamphetamine/delivery of methamphetamine amount B/T 5 and 10 grams, maintaining a common nuisance). Matthew R. Bays, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant: (VOP-theft), (Dealing in methamphetamine manufacture deliver or finance). Lance E. Osborne, 48, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-sexual misconduct with a minor); fresh charge, possession of methamphetamine. Herman L. Sothers, 63, Georgetown, warrant: (theft prior). Teara J. Yates, 31, Indianapolis, warrant: (FTA-possession of a narcotic drug), (FTA-possession of a narcotic drug), (FTA-unlawful possession of syringe). 3/3/2018 Deavia L. Lurry, 43, New Albany, disorderly conduct. Julian J. Lurry, 25, New Albany, obstructing or interfering with firefighter, carrying of handgun witout a license, pointing a firearm, intimidation x2, disorderly conduct.

3-4-2018 Tasha L. Flannery, 33, Sellersburg, OWI .08% or more. Robert C. Lanning, 50, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication, disorderly conduct. Barbara C. Strahm, 47, Sellersburg, OWI, OWI manner that endangers. Cameron A. Gettelfinger, 24, New Albany, OWI BAC .08 but less than .14, operating while intoxicated endangering. Richard T. Ford Senior, 51, New Salisbury, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance, dealing in meth, possession of a controlled substance. Dotty L. Tevis, 43, Lanesville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance, dealing in meth, possession of a controlled substance. 3/5/2018 Robert L. Hampton, 55, New Albany, OWI manner that endangers, operating with BAC .15 or more. Theodore L. Saunders, 22, Louisville, OWI (drug), possession of marijuana. Paul B. Lilly, 42, Floyds Knobs, warrant: (contempt of court-child support). Dexter T. Brooks, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant: (burglary x2), (theft, value of property is between $75-$50k), (Theft) Christopher J. Mallett, 31, Georgetown, warrant: (FTA-possession of methamphetamine). Joseph L. Lesher, 30, Louisville, warrant: (FTA-resisting law enforcement); (FTA-unlawful possession of syringe). Ashley A. Pitman, 35, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-operating serious injury, operating a motor vehicle with ACE over .08); warrant: (body attachment). Catrell L. Mosby, Jr., 26, Clarksville, warrant: (VOP-battery with moderate bodily injury). James D. Lanham, 21, Louisville, warrant: (auto theft) (criminal recklessness with deadly weapon). Julius B. Jackson, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant: (forgery). Kenneth R. Johnston, 31, New Albany, OWI prior. Mark L. Hedgespeth, 38, New Albany, operator never licensed, hold for Clark County. Johnathan W. Corey, 38, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-domestic battery). Vanessa A. Cahill, 32, City-At-Large, possession of syringe (hold for Harrison County). James G. Barbert, 57, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a controlled substance.

3/6/2018 Kenneth J. Bohne, 33, New Albany, OWI .15% or more. Matthew I. Roberts, 19, New Albany, warrant: (battery). Michael W. Coomer, 62, Jeffersonville, warrant: (FTA-possession of paraphernalia). Jennifer L. Blakley, 49, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-driving while suspended (prior)). Robert J. Saunders, 32, Shepherdsville, warrant: (VOP-unlawful possession of a syringe). Patrick C. Burns, 21, New Albany, warrant: (theft) hold for Branchville Correctional with ERD 3-14-2018 hold for Jefferson County, Ky.). Rick D. Scott, 53, New Albany, warrant: (court-ordered transport). Bethany L. Ireland, 29, Corydon, warrant: (FTA-theft). Aaron L. Martin, 33, Jeffersonville, public intoxication, domestic battery (prior conviction); criminal trespass. Dexter J. Rainey, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant: (indentity deception). 3/7/2018 Kodi S. Mitchell, 28, New Albany, warrant: (Court-ordered appearance). Richard J. Schmidt, 53, Lexington, Ky., OWI Per Se, OWI. Stephanie L. Scalf, 30, New Albany, common nuisance (visiting). Duane A. Crawford, 27, New Albany, warrant: (false identity). Michelle R. Cox, 42, New Albany, operating without ever receiving license prior. Kristen N. Hunt, 29, Scott County Jail, warrant: (court-ordered transport). James R. Hack, 39, New Albany, possession of firearm by serious violent felon, possession of methamphetamine. Justin R. Bolen, 24, New Albany, domestic battery, hold for Clark County. Marshall L. Banks, 37, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-possession of methamphetamine, carrying a handgun without a license). Samuel J. Witten, 47, New Albany, driving while suspended prior. David W. Clemons, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant: (FTA-operating without ever receiving license). Daylan H. Young, 24, New Albany, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County. Charles W. Logsdon, 22, Ramsey, warrant: (FTA-theft). Brittany L. Parker, 27, New Albany, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance. Jennifer M. Johnson, 25, Henryville, warrant: (VOP-theft prior). Jessica L. Plowman, 38, Clarksville, warrant: (VOP-unlawful possession of syringe, possession of controlled substance). Joseph R. Grut, 47, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-driving while suspended prior).

3/8/2018 Quinton D. Gray, 26, Louisville, warrant: (theft of a firearm). Ashley R. Montgomery, 42, Louisville, warrant: (VOP-unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of methamphetamine). Vincent E. Fews, 37, Louisville, warrant: (nonsupport of a dependant child). Jamie C. Shelby, 37, Miami Correctional, warrant: (court-ordered transport). Pamela S. Wood, 38, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-theft). Blair D. Harmon, 48, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-intimidation, public intoxication, disorderly conduct). Bruce W. Holt, 29, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-unlawful possession of syringe); warrant: (body attachement). Jacoby D. Long, 21, New Albany, warrant: (Violation of home detention-robbery). Dennis T. Childs, 32, New Albany, warrant: (unlawful possession of syringe, public intoxication). 3/9/2018 Jessica M. Johnes, 38, New Albany, OWI. James C. Love, 47, New Albany, OWI, OWI endangerment. Cody W. Winters, 24, New Albany, warrant: (body attachement). Desiree N. March, 34, West Point, possession of syringe. William B. Reid, 18, Clarksville, warrant: (FTA-possession of paraphernalia). Eric L. Hughes, 39, Louisville, warrant: (check fraud). Linda L. McGuire, 61, Georgetown, theft. Gregory P. Ward, 34, New Albany, warrant: (child exploitation, possession of child pornography, voyeurism). Andrew A. Rutherford, 27, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-theft with prior conviction); fresh charges: (possession of narcotic drug, possession of syringe). Cindy K. White, 65, theft prior. Wendell Copeland, 38, Chicago, Ill., warrant: (FTA-battery resulting in serious bodily injury, carrying a handgun without a license, criminal recklessness). Michael A. Swistek, 33, Chicago, Ill., warrant: (driving while suspended prior).

3/10/2018 Justin H. Gibson, 35, Milltown, warrant: (body attachment). James W. Arlington, 36, Carmel, warrant: (FTA-theft); warrant: (FTA-criminal trespass). Jacob D. Cline, 22, Clarksville, possession of paraphernalia. Matthew R. Taylor, 56, Borden, operating without ever receiving a license. John S. Robinson, 38, New Albany, auto theft, theft x2. Paul J. Gray, 51, City-At-Large, sign waiver for Sullivan County, TN. Karry A. Bibb, 31, Borden, false informing. Warren T. Risinger, 38, City-At-Large, theft, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia. Terry L. King, 61, City-At-Large, OWI manner that endangers, OWI, Operating while HTV life. Continued on page 6

Arrests . . . Continued from page 4 3/11/2018 Adam L. Sanders, 24, Louisville, OWI .15% or more, OWI endangering. James V. Edwards, 35, New Albany, OWI, OWI endangering. Melissa R. Huffman, 39, City At Large, unlawful possession of syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia. Orville E. Robinson, III, 41, Fredericksburg, unlawful possession of syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of cocaine and narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia, hold for Clark County. Jeremy R. Clary, 33, Elizabeth, OWI, warrant: (body attachement). Katelyn J. Pool, 22, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia, hold for Clark County. Amber S. Parker, 30, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana. Cedric L. Ward, 56, Marengo, OWI .15% or more. Alan K. Vest, 30, Henryville, warrant: (FTA-theft). Antonio D. Crawford, 24, New Albany, warrant: (domestic battery). Justin Z. Watson, 33, New Albany, possession of syringe, public intoxication.

3/12/2018 Troy D. Crawford, 50, New Albany, disorderly conduct, battery (with injury to public safety officer). Mark E. Taylor, 38, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia); warrant: (FTA-driving while suspended prior). Christopher L. Henderson, 38, City-At-Large, warrant: (court-ordered transport). Nicholas R. Bethards, 35, New Albany, possession of syringe, possession of marijuana. Adam C. Woodward, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-carrying a handgun without a license prior). Cody L. Smith, 24, Henryville, warrant: (FTA-criminal trespass, possession of paraphernalia). Randall L. Bracey, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant: (FTA-operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license). Allen T. Redfoot, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant: (VOP-domestic battery). Anthony W. Barker, 33, Marengo, warrant: (VOP-auto theft). Brandon R. Missi, 35, Greenville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, hold for Clark County. Charles J. Gibson, 48, Pekin, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana. Nicholas R. Bethards, 35, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-theft prior, possession of paraphernalia).

3/13/2018 Shontae Bishop, 37, New Albany, public intoxication. Megan R. Moore, 26, Floyds Knobs, warrant: (VOP-theft). Eric S. Fultz, 41, Floyds Knobs, trespass, possession of synthetic drug. Sedrick L. Ellington, 29, Louisville, warrant: (theft prior). Erin S. Maloney, 37, Sellersburg, warrant: (theft prior). Laura S. McLaughlin, 51, New Castle, Ky., warrant: (possession of cocaine). Stephanie D. Paris, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant: (FTA-operating motor vehicle without ever receiving a license); warrant: (FTA-operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license); warrant: (FTA-operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license). Jennifer R. Daffron, 26, Palmyra, OWI manner that endangers, OWI with BAC .15% or more. 3/14/2018 Marissa J. Benson, 38, New Albany, OWI. Jessica L. Jaggers, 37, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, unauthorized entry. Eric T. Hayden, 33, Bloomington, invasion of privacy. Coty N. Stanley, 27, New Albany, theft, possession of controlled substance. Linda C. Brandenburg, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant: (court-ordered transport) hold for Clark County. Joshua A. Gohl, 28, New Albany, theft. Sylvester Smith, 18, Pendleton Correctional Facility, warrant: (court-ordered transport) Hold for DOC. Michael R. Breedlove, 41, New Albany, legend drug act, OWI (manner that endangers). Marciez L. Sewell, 21, Jeffersonville, warrant: (possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance). Michael E. Stephens, 46, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-possession of paraphernalia). Damen L. Moss, 22, Heritage Trail, Stop Facility, (court-ordered transport) Hold for Heritage Trail, Stop Facility. Timoth E. Mitchell, Jr., 33, Louisville, warrant: (VOP-dealing schedule I, II, III controlled substance). John D. Speedy, 23, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-theft x2).

3/15/2018 Joseph R. Collins, 22, Floyd County Jail, warrant: (battery resulting in bodily injury). Joshua R. Gohl/Keith Daughtery, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-visiting a common nuisance). Katie A. Sizemore, 26, Corydon, warrant: (FTA-theft), hold for Clark County. Austin M. Kelley, 22, Charlestown, invasion of privacy, false informing. Lissa S. Hardin, 35, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-possession of methamphetamine). David P. Deaver, 30, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-possession of syringe); (VOP-theft). Christopher A. Smith, 28, Louisville, possession of handgun without permit. Brayden A. Dannenfelser, 26, City-At-Large, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, hold for Harrison County. Jason B. Cormney, 36, Georgetown, warrant: (VOP-OWI in a manner endangering); (VOP-possession of paraphernalia). Jennifer A. Willis, 26, Mitchell, warrant: (VOP-maintaining a common nuisance/controlled substance). Steven R. Dattilo, 37, New Albany, intimidation, pointing a firearm at another person, unlawful possession of a handgun by a violent felon, carrying a handgun without a license.

3/16/2018 Lisa M. Daulton, 49, Salem, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drug (heroin), maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance. James R. Payton, 38, Palmyra, warrant: (VOP-OWI in manner that endangers a person). Stacey L. Reynolds, 44, Salem, possession of narcotic drug, obstruction of justice, possession of a legend drug x2. Pamela J. Griffin, 55, New Albany, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana prior, OWI, OWI manner that endangers, possession of cocaine/narcotic drug.