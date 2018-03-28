Greenville Elementary will be hosting its annual spring festival Friday, April 6th from 4:00-8:00pm. The “Wild about Spring” festival will have inflatables, food, games, and fun for the whole family. Buy tickets for a chance to lock up your friends and family in our homemade jail cell just for fun. Have a delicious Kona Ice or a BBQ sandwich while you wait for their release! Join us for the silent auction bidding as well. Items will include a 2-night stay at the West Baden Resort including breakfast, passes to the Cincinnati Reds, a year pass to the Louisville Speed Art Museum, 4 IU baseball tickets, several golf course packages, and many more! Classroom baskets will also be available for bidding that includes gift cards, lottery tickets, Star Wars, Legos and more! No reservations are required. Game tickets are available for purchase at the door. The event is open to the public and all proceeds fund the Greenville Elementary PTO initiatives. Visit our Facebook page at Greenville Elementary PTO for more information. Greenville Elementary School, 7025 Cross Street, Greenville, IN 47124