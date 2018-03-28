On Maundy Thursday (Jesus commands us to “Love One Another”) - 7:00pm at Edwardsville UMC (Pastor Dave Powell)

Good Friday (Jesus’ dies on a Cross) - 7:00pm at Tunnel Hill Christian (Pastor Becky Gibbons)

Easter Sunrise (Jesus Rises from the Dead) - 7:30am at Christ UMC (Pastor Jason Saylor)

All Churches in Georgetown have multiple opportunities to worship and celebrate this week.

If you currently don’t have a church, come on out and join us!