|Georgetown churches offering Joint Services
|Wednesday, 28 March 2018 08:55
Three Georgetown Churches are offering joint services during holy week.
On Maundy Thursday (Jesus commands us to “Love One Another”) - 7:00pm at Edwardsville UMC (Pastor Dave Powell)
Good Friday (Jesus’ dies on a Cross) - 7:00pm at Tunnel Hill Christian (Pastor Becky Gibbons)
Easter Sunrise (Jesus Rises from the Dead) - 7:30am at Christ UMC (Pastor Jason Saylor)
All Churches in Georgetown have multiple opportunities to worship and celebrate this week.
If you currently don’t have a church, come on out and join us!