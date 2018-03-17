The following letter was posted on the Salem Community Schools Social media facebook page by Superintendent Dr. Lynn Reed concerning the recent $13 million projects that were approved by a vote of 5-2 by the board. The meeting was March 9 and public comments began to circulate and Dr. Reed, posted the letter saying she will recommend the board only approve the projects that were the highest priority. I have been listening to the comments concerning the proposed facility projects the Board is considering as part of its long range facility plan. In my opinion, we should proceed carefully and in response to concerns being voiced by some. On April 9th, I will be recommending to the board to only proceed with our top two projects listed below. SMS Project: Salem Middle School Swimming Pool & Safety: Our outstanding maintenance crew, swim teachers and coaches have done an amazing job of extending the life of our pool, but infrastructure is crumbling. We won’t know the exact price until we take bids, but the estimate is S3.8 million. There is also a possibility of the middle school becoming a pilot school for an entire safety system. This is the system that has been put in Southwestern High School in Shelbyville, IN.

Southwestern has been on the national news and it is called The Safest School in America. Even though we would be a pilot site, this system is not free. I am meeting with the company on April 6th and I hope to have a cost estimate. SHS Project: The addition of Choir, Band, and Music Space at Salem High School: This is the fulfillment of a 17 year old promise. Most everyone has heard about the many academic benefits of having a music program in a school, but not many talk about the socioemotional benefits. Estimated cost, $4.9 million. Music keeps students engaged in something larger than themselves. Music leads to students becoming more emotionally developed, with empathy towards others. Music can be a stress releaser and with all the pressures placed upon high school students today, they need all the tools they can gather. Students who participate in music programs learn commitment, teamwork and feel a sense of belonging. These are not warm-fuzzy things, but essential experiences to help students build pride, have confidence, and learn how to work together so they may become successful adults. These attributes are listed time and time again as what businesses want to see in workers. I sincerely thank everyone for all the support given to our school system. We are a “community” school and we intend to provide educational excellence to our students AND listen to our community.

DL Reed, Superintendent