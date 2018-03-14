The deadline for cheese ball orders will be 4 p.m., Wednesday, March 21st. Call 812-883-4601 to order your cheese ball or order them from a 4-H member if approached. Cheese balls will be made on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 28th.

Orders placed through the Extension Office should be picked up between noon and 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 28th. If ordered through a 4-H member, the 4-H member will deliver the cheese ball to you. The Extension Office is located on the lower level of the Washington County Government Building at 806 Martinsburg Rd., Suite 104 in Salem.

The cheese balls cost $6 and are made of cream cheese, chipped beef, and spices. They can be rolled in parsley, pecans, or left plain.

Any 4-H members in grades 3-8 that are interested in attending 4-H Camp and participating in the cheese ball fundraiser should contact the Purdue Extension – Washington County office at 812-883-4601 for details. 4-H Camp will be held June 1-3.

A portion of the sales price of this product will be used to promote Washington County 4-H educational programs. No endorsement of the product by 4-H is implied or intended.