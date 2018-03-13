According to a probably cause affidavit filed by Salem Police Chief Tim Miller, the Salem Police Department was dispatched to a residence on E. Market Street in reference to a resident wanting a female removed from the property at 6:57 a.m.

Miller said at in the affidavit at the time of the dispatch he was informed that the male had been “Cut” by the female and he wanted her off the property.

The victim alleged that Mason had cut him with a knife, according to the probable cause affidavit and he wanted to press charges against her.

Miller said in the affidavit that he was unable to locate the knife.

She was arrested and is being held on a $6,000 full cash bond; $2,000 cash plus $5,000 surety or $2,000 cash plus $10,000 property.