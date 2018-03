The following is the arrest list for Clark County. The list is provided by the Clark County Sheriff’s Department. Those listed, in most cases, are just facing charges at this point and are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

2/24/18 Nicholas Dillander, 29, Louisville, Warrant. James Childress, 40, Louisville, Warrant. Brandon Smith, 33, Louisville, Warrant. Darren Brewer, 58, Louisville, Warrant. Ronald Gore, 57, Louisville, Warrant. David Arnold, 41, Louisville, Warrant. Ariele Curtley, 29, Jeffersonville, Warrant; Warrant and Warrant. Alan Curci, 32, Lexington, KY, Warrant. Jessica Shure, 35, Jeffersonville, Warrant; Warrant and Warrant. Keanna Dixon, 26, Louisville, Warrant. Andrea Barnicott, 42, Charlestown, Warrant. Cynthia Ragsdale, 48, Louisville, Warrant. Rosemary Chase, 30, Jeffersonville, Warrant and Warrant. Destiny Wieneke, 27, Louisville, Warrant. Alexandra Jenkins, 21, Louisville, Warrant. Melinda Doolin, 54, Louisville, Warrant. Chad Dean, 25, Charlestown, Criminal Trespass. Ashley Copson, 32, Jeffersonville, Warrant; Warrant and Warrant. Christine Hurst, 33, Louisville, Warrant. Amber Taber, 31, New Albany, Warrant. Clay Smith, 61, Jeffersonville, OWI (Stop for Reason Other Than Erratic Driving) and Refusal to Submit to Chemical Test. Kevin Sutton, 47, New Albany, Operating After Lifetime Suspension; Leave Accident Scene/ Injury/ Death; OWI: .08 to less than .15 BAC; OWI (Stop for Reason Other Than Erratic Driving) and Warrant. Douglas Johnson, 37, Austin, Warrant; Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Syringe. Brittany Johnson, 28, New Albany, DWS: Prior. Katrina Ballard, 39, Marysville, Trafficking with Inmate; Controlled Substance; Dealing/ Manufacturing in Methamphetamine; Possession of Methamphetamine; Maintaining a Common Nuisance- Drugs; Reckless Possession of Paraphernalia; DWS: Prior and Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice.

2/25/18 Melvin Hockersmith, 30, Warrant. Mackenzie Nash, 25, New Albany, OWI: .08 to less than .15 BAC and OWI (Stop for Reason Other Than Erratic Driving). Laura Mills, 23, Paoli, Warrant. Eduardo Covarrubias- Vazquez, 24, Chesterfield, Virginia, Operator Never Licensed. Andrew Wilfong, 32, Georgetown, Public Intoxication and Resisting Law Enforcement: Run from Officer. Todd Leonard, 28, Borden, Hold for Other Agency. Samuel Delceppo, 26, Henryville, Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice and Reckless Possession of Paraphernalia. Jeremy Shingleton, 34, Sellersburg, Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice; Reckless Possession of Paraphernalia and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Chris Horvath, 42, Clarksville, Domestic Battery: Child in Common. Maribel Alejandra, 37, Louisville, Operator Never Licensed. Stephen Davis, 48, Ellisville, Mississippi, OWI: .15 BAC or Greater; OWI: Endangering a Person. Juan Mendoza, 27, Charlestown, Operator Never Licensed. 2/26/18 Juliana Scott, 20, Sellersburg, Hold for Other Agency. Norman Wolfe, 26, Jeffersonville, DWS: Prior. Kayla Jones, 24, Clarksville, Possession of Syringe and Warrant. Chase Campbell, 26, Indianapolis, OWI (Stop for Reason Other Than Erratic Driving); OWI: .08 to less than .15 BAC. Cody Mellen, 27, Louisville, Warrant (Felony). Nicolaas Brouer, 33, New Albany, Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice and Reckless Possession of Paraphernalia. Kenneth Kern II, 40, Jeffersonville, Warrant; Warrant; False Identity Statement and False Informing. Carl Amos, Jr., 55, Clarksville, Warrant Service- Felony. Lyndsey Spencer, 32, Louisville, Court Order Return. Walter Clive, 28, Clarksville, Possession of Paraphernalia; Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice. Telia Exum, 27, Jeffersonville, Warrant Service- Misdemeanor. Gary Schuler Jr., 23, Memphis, 15 Day Hold. Alfred Pacheco, 32, New Albany, Warrant Service- Misdemeanor. Jesse Elder Jr., 44, New Albany, Warrant Service- Felony. Holly Wilder, 31, Otisco, Warrant Service- Felony; Warrant Service- Misdemeanor and Warrant Service- Felony. Austin Hindman, 20, Clarksville, Warrant Service- Felony. Deshawn Coatley, 39, Jeffersonville, Warrant Service- Felony and Warrant Service- Felony. Edward Crabtree, 48, Clarksville, Warrant Service- Felony. Brooke Barcenas- Magos, 31, Charlestown, Warrant Service- Felony; Warrant Service- Felony and Warrant Service- Misdemeanor. Jess Turner III, 34, Jeffersonville, Warrant Service- Misdemeanor and Warrant Service- Misdemeanor. Lesa Graham, 46, Salem, Warrant Service- Misdemeanor. Brand Austin, 30, New Albany, DWS: Prior. Damon Vaughn, 51, Jeffersonville, Warrant (Misdemeanor) and DWS: Prior. Chelsey Dieruf, 26, Louisville, Warrant (Felony); Possession of Syringe; Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice; Reckless Possession of Paraphernalia and Operator Never Licensed.

2/27/18 Sheana Durbin, 27, Marengo, Possession of Methamphetamine and Common Nuisance. Lindsey McCraw, 35, Marengo, Possession of Methamphetamine; Common Nuisance and Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug. Jason Johnson, 39, Charlestown, Warrant (Misdemeanor); Battery w Body Waste on LE and Resisting Law Enforcement: Run from Officer. Charlotte Tolbert, 48, Clarksville, OWI: .08 to less than .15 BAC; OWI (Stop for Reason Other Than Erratic Driving). Geri Earle, 38, Louisville, Warrant (Misdemeanor); Robbery; Intimidation to Police Officer; Domestic Battery; Criminal Mischief; Criminal Trespass and Invasion of Privacy. Stephanie Gregory, 48, Henryville, Public Intoxication. Ryan Hayden, 37, Louisville, Unlawful Possession of Firearm By Domestic Batterer. Jess Turner III, 34, Jeffersonville, Warrant Service- Misdemeanor and Warrant Service- Misdemeanor. Jack Tsiaousis, 41, Louisville, Warrant Service- Felony. Jeanette Ozuna, 24, Jeffersonville, Criminal Trespass. Jordan Abbott, 20, Jeffersonville, Court Order Return and Court Order Return. Taylor Greer, 26, Jeffersonville, Theft Under $750. Terry Lawhorn, 30, Jeffersonville, Criminal Trespass. Derek Ross, 26, Lexington, IN, Warrant Service- Felony. Jaymz Jaggers, 22, Jeffersonville, Warrant Service- Felony. Allyson Reed, 28, Corydon, Theft Under $750; Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Dashon Morris, 23, Louisville, Domestic Battery. Scott Harvey, 54, Jeffersonville, Domestic Battery and Strangulation. Edwin Campbell, 55, Louisville, OWI: .08 to less than .15 BAC.

2/28/18 Alysa Smith, 23, Lexington, IN, Refusal to Submit to Chemical Test. James Leedy, 40, Jeffersonville, Warrant. Lebron Gladden, Jr., 49, Otisco, OWI: .08 to less than .15 BAC and OWI (Stop For Reason Other Than Erratic Driving) and Operator Never Licensed. Damen Gohl, 37, New Albany, Warrant. Courtney McDonough, 37, Liberty, IN, Intimidation to Police Officer. Jose Perez- Ramirez, 26, Louisville, OWI: .08 to less than .15 BAC; OWI (Stop for Reason Other Than Erratic Driving) and Operator Never Licensed. Jeneth Hughes, 48, Jeffersonville, Warrant. Stephen Childs, 34, Sellersburg, Criminal Trespass and Unauthorized Entry of Motor Vehicle Used in a Crime. Natalie Miller, 36, Henryville, Warrant; Warrant; Warrant and Warrant. Ladonna McCoy, 36, Palmyra, Warrant. Kenneth Sieg, 63, Sellersburg, Warrant. Kimberly Wells- Fessenden, 46, Milltown, Warrant. Cory Grangier, 22, Georgetown, Warrant. Nicholas Bethards, 35, Floyds Knobs, Theft Under $750. Bartholomew Wilder, 36, Charlestown, DWS: Prior. Richard Grunden, 35, English, IN, Warrant. Robert Hackney Jr., 39, Clarksville, Hold for Other Agency. Taylor Hahn, 28, Tacy, California, Possession of Methamphetamine. Kristi Kessinger, 29, Marengo, Warrant. Christopher Russell, 39, Jeffersonville, Warrant. Rudy Rodriguez, 25, Charlestown, Auto Theft. Gary Wampler, 63, Jeffersonville, Domestic Battery and OWI: .08 to less than .15 BAC.

3/1/18 Joseph Lamie, 33, Clarksville, Warrant; Warrant; Warrant; Warrant and Criminal Trespass. Joshua Standiford, 28, New Albany, Warrant and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Kayla Leamons, 24, Clarksville, Warrant and False Informing. Candice Henderson, 32, New Albany, Common Nuisance; Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice and Criminal Mischief. Ryan Jarboe, 24, Clarksville, Warrant Service- Misdemeanor. Joshua White, 43, Jeffersonville, Domestic Battery. Terrisha Franklin, 21, Louisville, Warrant. Bryan Siens, 32, Franklin, IN, Warrant. Russell Howard, 31, Indianapolis, Warrant. Kristen Tyler, 38, Clarksville, Warrant; Warrant. Robert Shaw, 44, Lawrenceburg, IN, Sexual Battery and Warrant. Travis King, 29, Sellersburg, Warrant. Anna Ishaya, 36, Floyds Knobs, Forgery. Ricky Henderhan, 30, Jeffersonville, Public Intoxication and Warrant. Michael Scott, 54, New Albany, Warrant and Warrant. Melissa Hulsey, 43, New Albany, Warrant. Emily Sinn, 27, Clarksville, Hold for Other Agency. Teara Yates, 31, Jeffersonville, Hold for Other Agency. Lamont White, 45, Louisville, Warrant. Paschaline Priddy, 29, Clarksville, Warrant; Warrant; Warrant; Warrant and Warrant. Michael Burns, Jr., 34, Louisville, Warrant. Mark Poindexter, 46, Fairdale, KY, Warrant

3/2/18 Seth Everhart, 35, Louisville, Refusal to Submit to Chemical Test. Allison Beckett, 46, Louisville, Possession of Methamphetamine and Warrant. Michael Aydlett, 33, New Albany, Criminal Trespass. Benjamin Goffinet, 29, Jeffersonville, Refusal to Identify. Jeremy Tuttle, 32, Hudson, Indiana, Hold for Other Agency. Morgan Cusick, 19, Garrett, Indiana, Hold for Other Agency. Jeffrey Wallace, 56, Jeffersonville, Warrant Service- Misdemeanor; Court Order Return and Court Order Return. James Truman, 39, Charlestown, Court Order Return. Candace Brendle, 30, Court Order Return. Duane Crawford, 28, New Albany, Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug. Clifton Saunders IV, 29, Louisville, Court Order Return and Court Order Return. Dawn Richardson, 28, Jeffersonville, Warrant. Tyler Browning, 27, Louisville, Warrant Service- Misdemeanor. Thomas Johnson, 42, Louisville, Warrant Service- Misdemeanor. Kimberly Raynor, 32, New Albany, Warrant Service- Felony and Warrant Service- Misdemeanor. Zachary Dean, 27, Shively, KY, Theft Under $750 and Criminal Trespass. Jennifer Neville, 38, Jeffersonville, Warrant (Felony). Arthur Vasser, III, Jeffersonville, Warrant (Felony). Jared Casey, 27, New Albany, Warrant (Misdemeanor). Morgan Shea, 27, Louisville, Warrant (Misdemeanor). Jennifer Johnson, 25, Henryville, Theft Under $750 and Hold for Other Agency. Christopher Gentry, 36, Pekin, Possession of Syringe and Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug. Jamal Bailey, 35, Jeffersonville, Warrant (Misdemeanor). Jacqueline Harvey, 46, Clarksville, Public Intoxication. Thomas Elliott, 26, Henryville, Battery: No Injury Community Police Volunteer; Resisting Law Enforcement: Run from Officer; OWI: .08 to less than .15 BAC and OWI (Stop for Reason Other Than Erratic Driving). Cyril Greenidge, 35, Louisville, Domestic Battery: Child Present and Interference with Reporting of Crime. Jacob Senn, 18, Depauw, IN, Robbery; Criminal Recklessness with a Firearm and Intimidation with Weapon. Nicholas Vanover, 19, Corydon, Robbery. Joseph Allen, Jr., 19, Free Town, IN, Robbery; Battery: No Injury and Interference with Reporting a Crime. Austin Wilson, 20, Palmyra, Robbery while Armed with Deadly Weapon; Criminal Recklessness with a Firearm and Intimidation with Weapon.

3/3/18 Joshua Williams, 27, Clarksville, Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice. Dylan Young, 21, Charlestown, Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice; Possession of Paraphernalia and Maintaining a Common Nuisance- Drugs. Courtney Harris, 29, Jeffersonville, Warrant Service- Felony. James Thornton, 47, Jeffersonville, Warrant.