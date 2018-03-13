Enjoy Star Wars crafts, games, and activities, and meet visitors from a galaxy far, far away. The New Albany-Floyd County Public Library will be hosting a Star Wars Day for all ages on Saturday, March 17th, from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the lower level of the Library. Meet Stormtroopers, bounty hunters, clone commanders, and more as members of the 501st Legion visit the Library. Guests are welcome to come dressed in Star Wars attire. Local Star Wars author David West Reynolds will present his new documentary “Journey to Tataouine” from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Library’s Strassweg Auditorium. This documentary explores the lost Star Wars desert filming locations in Tataouine, Tunisia, which inspired the fictional Star Wars planet Tatooine. Featuring rare video footage, the documentary shows the original Star Wars filming locations, as well as set décor and props that had been lying out in the sun, abandoned for two decades. A brief Q & A session will follow the screening. Dr. Reynolds is an archaeologist and a New York Times #1 best-selling Star Wars author. His Star Wars exhibit is on display at the Library all month long. About the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library The mission of the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library is to support the growth and creativity of an engaged, informed, and connected community. The Library is located at 180 West Spring Street in downtown New Albany, Indiana. The New Albany-Floyd County Public Library is open Monday-Thursday from 9:00 AM-8:30 PM; Friday-Saturday from 9:00 AM-5:30 PM. Please visit us online at www.nafclibrary.org and www.facebook.com/NAFCPL for more information on Library programs and services.