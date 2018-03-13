The IU Southeast men’s basketball team dropped a 85-72 decision to No. 1 seed Indiana Wesleyan on Friday in the second round of the NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball National Championship presented by Cypress Risk Management. No. 4 seed IU Southeast (24-9) led 23-14 with 11:30 to play in the first half but Indiana Wesleyan outscored IU Southeast 30-16, including a 15-2 run, to end the half. Indiana Wesleyan led by seven at the break and after IU Southeast made it four-point game to start the second half, the Wildcats answered with an 11-0 run to take full control. IWU led by double digits the rest of the way, pushing the lead to as much as 20. The Wildcats overcame a tough shooting night from the perimeter (25%) but had a big edge at the free throw line, making 26 compared to 13 by IU Southeast. Indiana Wesleyan also outscored the Grenadiers in points off of turnovers 24-13 in the contest. Joe Jackson led the Grenadiers with 13 points and fellow senior Jacob Mills had 11 points in their final games for IU Southeast. Freshman David Burton had 10 points and 10 rebounds and Kerry Smith added 10 points. The Wildcats’ freshman Kyle Mangas scored 17 points and Evan Maxwell accounted for 17 points and eight rebounds.

IUS wins big in first round The No. 4-seeded IU Southeast men’s basketball team opened the 2018 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball National Championship presented by Cypress Risk Management with a dominant first half and defeated No. 5 seed Stillman College (Ala.) 84-66 on Thursday. The Grenadiers (24-8) used a 20-0 run to blow the game open late in the first half. IU Southeast used their superior speed to get easy baskets in transition. The Grenadiers outscored the Tigers 11-2 in fast-break points in the first half and outrebounded the No. 2 rebounding team in NAIA Division II 56-42 in the contest. The Grenadiers led 45-24 at halftime. Joe Jackson had 12 of his game-high 20 points in the first 20 minutes. IU Southeast hit seven three-pointers in the first half and shot 49 percent from the field while holding the Tigers to just 26 percent shooting. IU Southeast opened the second half on a 13-0 run. They began with a three-pointer by Jamie Johnson, steal and layup by Jackson who was flagrant fouled by Mante Martin and he hit the free throw and IU Southeast kept possession. Jamie Johnson hit another three to extend the lead to 54-24. Stillman (27-5), in their tournament debut, found their shooting stroke in the second half and tried to make a game of it, but the deficit was too much to overcome. Montego Hoskins and Tamarco McDuffie each had 17 points for the Tigers. Joe Jackson led the Grenadiers with 20 points, Jamie Johnson had 16 points and Nick Tinsley had 13 points and seven rebounds before leaving with an injury.