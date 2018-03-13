Music and messages laced with a free breakfast and fellowship inspire a natural program for the season, since YMCA’s initialism when it was founded long ago stood for Young Men’s Christian Association. That “C” prompts the non-profit to offer the community its seventh annual Good Friday Breakfast and Prayer Service at the Floyd County YMCA on March 30. The public is invited to attend from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. in the gym at the Y, 33 State St. in New Albany. The hour-long, casual Good Friday commemoration will begin with a buffet of fruit, pastries, coffee, and juices. Reservations are not required. By design, the program is ecumenical and involves members of a variety of churches and backgrounds. It is scheduled for the convenience of the community as people come on their way to work, before or after their morning workouts, or with friends and family for the brief time of inspiration. Even if people have plans to attend their own churches that afternoon or evening, or if they do not have a church, they are encouraged to come for this time of fellowship and inspiration, according to Jeff Jaehnen, district executive director of the Floyd County Y. Steve Tarver, CEO of the YMCA of Greater Louisville, which includes the YMCAs in Clark and Floyd counties, will give the welcome and opening prayer. Pastor T. C. Baker of Safe Harbor Christian Church will deliver the message, and Pastor Tess Brunmeier of Covenant Christian Fellowship will give the closing prayer. Jonathan Jackson, worship leader at Faithpoint United Methodist Church, will lead the group singing of “The Old Rugged Cross” prior to the message and then present a voice and guitar solo of “Because He Lives” before the closing prayer. For more information, call the Y at 812-206-4894.