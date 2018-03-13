The Wall That Heals is open 24 hours and that means that volunteers are needed day and night. “All shifts require volunteers, but right now we are in need of those willing to cover the late night and early morning shifts,” requested Stephanie Rockey, Volunteer Coordinator. Please email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it and a link will be sent to you to sign up. We encourage you to sign up for multiple shifts and multiple days. If you have difficulty signing up, please call Stephanie at 502-291-7360. Volunteers are requested to sign-up to volunteer by April 15, 2018. The Wall That Heals, a scaled replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, along with a mobile Education Center, is scheduled to visit Washington County May 17-May 20, 2018 at the YMCA/Community Learning Center/Senior Citizen Center complex in Salem. The exhibit includes The Wall replica and a mobile Education Center that comprises digital displays of photos of service members whose names are on The Wall; letters and memorabilia left at The Wall by visitors; a map of Vietnam; and a chronological overview of the Vietnam War. It tells the story of the Vietnam War, The Wall, and the era surrounding the conflict, and are designed to place American experiences in Vietnam in an historical and cultural context. Washington County Community Foundation is a nonprofit public charity established in 1993 to serve donors, award grants, and provide leadership to improve Washington County forever