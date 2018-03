The following is a list of candidates who have filed to run in the May 8 primary election.

US Senators

Republican

Mike Braun, Luke Messer, Todd Rokita.



Democrat

Joe Donnelly (incumbent).



US Representative

9th district

Republican

James Dean Alspach, Trey Hollingsworth (incumbent).



Democrat

Dan Cannon, Rob Chatlos, Liz Watson.



State Senator District 47

Republican

Erin Houchin (incumbent)



Democrat

Nicholas A. (Nick) Siler.



State Representative

District 73

Republican

Steve Davisson (incumbent), Buford L. Dewitt.



Prosecuting attorney

Dusting Houchin (Republican incumbent).



County Auditor

Republican

Randall (Randy) Bills (incumbent), Kyra Stephenson.



Democrat

Judy K. Chastain.



County recorder

Republican

Terri L. Graves, Tim Rodman.



Democrat

Anna Briscoe, Lindsey Robbins.



County Sheriff

Republican

Wayne Blevins, Tracey L. England, Roy A. Overshiner.



Democrat

William (Bill) Denham, Brent Miller.



County Assessor

Greg Ball (Republican incumbent).



County Commissioner

District 2

Republican

Todd M. Ewen, Preston Shell (incumbent).



County Council

District 1

Republican

Benjamin F. Bowling (incumbent), Sabrina Burdine, Jason Cockerill.



County Council

District 3

John P. Revels (Republican incumbent).



County Council

District 3

Republican

Brad Gilbert.



Democrat

Claude C. Combs.



County Council

District 4

Republican

Jason W. Nelson (incumbent), Karen Wischmeier.



