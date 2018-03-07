|Salem woman arrested in Floyd County
|Wednesday, 07 March 2018 10:50
|
Tuesday afternoon , trooper Brandon Farias made a traffic stop on Cherry Street in New Albany for a traffic infraction. As trooper Farias was speaking to the driver he could smell an odor of burnt Marijuana coming from the vehicle.
A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded approximately two pounds of Marijuana.
The driver, Heather R. Good, 19, of Organ Springs Road in Salem, was arrested and charged with Dealing in Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana and Maintaining a Common Nuisance.
She was incarcerated at the Floyd County Jail awaiting her first court appearance.