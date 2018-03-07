The following is the arrest list for Clark County. The list is provided by the Clark County Sheriff’s Department. Those listed, in most cases, are just facing charges at this point and are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

2/18/18 Brandon Combs, 36, Jeffersonville, OWI (Stop for Reason Other Than Erratic Driving) and OWI: .08to less than .15 BAC. Ryan Rabideau, 37, Clarksville, OWI (Stop for Reason Other Than Erratic Driving); OWI: .08 to less than .15 BAC and Leave Accident Scene/ Injury or Death. Shelby Thomas, 24, Louisville, OWI: Endangering a Person and OWI: .08 to less than .15 BAC. Matthew Marshall, 46, Transient, Public Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct. Kirkland Smith, 21, Lexington, KY, Battery- B Misdemeanor. Jasmine Moore, 23, Jeffersonville, Battery: Bodily Injury: Other Person; Resisting Law Enforcement: Run from Officer and Disorderly Conduct. Ashley Ervin, 33, Jeffersonville, Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug; Possession of Syringe and Possession of Paraphernalia. Natasha Drake, 34, Jeffersonville, Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug. Terrell Roberts, 34, Louisville, Warrant (Felony); Trafficking with Inmate: Controlled Substance; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Resisting Law Enforcement: Run from Officer. Anthony Maldonado, 26, New Albany, Warrant (Misdemeanor). Gary Schuler Jr., 23, Memphis, Auto Theft. Richard Bramer Jr., 52, Underwood, Domestic Battery and Battery: No Injury. Steven Coats, 38, Borden, Warrant Service- Felony; Warrant Service- Misdemeanor. Courtney Verrick, 30, New Albany, Public Intoxication and Theft Under $750. Brittany Mathys, 32, Louisville, Theft Under $750. Vonda Apple, 60, Jeffersonville, Refusal to Submit to Chemical Test. Christopher Etheridge, 25, Jeffersonville, Hold for Other Agency.

2/19/18 Shawn Kidwell, 31, New Albany, Warrant Service- Felony; Warrant Service- Felony; Warrant Service- Felony; Warrant Service- Felony; Warrant and Warrant. Kendrick Wilson, 33, Domestic Battery. Bobbie Owens, 35, Hardinsburg, Warrant Service- Felony. Christopher Jaggers, 31, Louisville, Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug; Possession of Syringe; Possession of Paraphernalia and DWS: Prior. Jessica Crow, 32, Jeffersonville, Warrant Service- Felony and Warrant Service- Felony. Teresa Fischbach, 45, Clarksville, Reckless Possession of Paraphernalia; Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice and Criminal Mischief. Celestin Nzbarinda, 20, Jeffersonville, OWI (Stop for Reason Other Than Erratic Driving); Operator Never Licensed and Leave Accident Scene/ Property Other Than Vehicle.

Joseph Rushing, 32, Fairdale, KY, Warrant (Felony).

Arica Hartman, 28, New Albany, Warrant (Misdemeanor).

Zachary Waggoner, 27, Louisville, Warrant (Felony).

William Kelly, 29, Charlestown, Warrant (Felony); Warrant (Felony) and Warrant (Misdemeanor).

Michael Samuels, 49, Louisville, Warrant (Misdemeanor).

Anthony Hollandsworth, 25, Louisville, Warrant (Misdemeanor).

Aaron Landrum, 43, Ovett, Mississippi, Warrant (Misdemeanor).

Crystal Kinser, 36, Jeffersonville, Warrant (Misdemeanor).

Carlos Cannon, 30, Clarksville, Warrant (Misdemeanor).

Paul Denny, 51, Louisville, Warrant (Felony) and Warrant (Felony).

Christopher Degraaf, 44, Hodgenville, KY, Warrant (Misdemeanor), Warrant (Misdemeanor) and Warrant (Misdemeanor).

Jeremy Foley, 42, Somerset, KY, Warrant (Misdemeanor).

Lara Daniel, 28, Clarksville, Theft Under $750.

Brittany Cook- Smith, 29, Transient, Warrant and Warrant.

Andrea Coomer, 33, Frankfort, warrant.

Chad Castleberry, 35, Jeffersonville, Domestic Battery.

Daniel Arruda, 29, Jeffersonville, Possession of Methamphetamine; Reckless Possession of Paraphernalia and Common Nuisance.

Devon Brough, 24, Clarksville, Possession of Methamphetamine; Reckless Possession of Paraphernalia and Common Nuisance.

Kathryn McGill, 54, Possession of Methamphetamine; Maintaining a Common Nuisance- Drugs and Reckless Possession of Paraphernalia.

Richard Turner, 37, Clarksville, Auto Theft.

Darren Bolin, 28, Charlestown, Warrant.

Robert Paiz Jr., 39, Scottsburg, Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice and Reckless Possession of Paraphernalia.

Nathan Yahraus, 53, Jeffersonville, Hold for Other Agency.

Jose Andasol, 38, OWI (Stop for Reason Other Than Erratic Driving) and OWI: .08 to less than .15 BAC.

Jerod Jarnagin, 22, Clarksville, OWI: Previous Conviction; OWI (Stop for Reason Other Than Erratic Driving) and Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice.



2/20/18

Ashley Simms, 34, Charlestown, Reckless Possession of Paraphernalia and Possession of Syringe.

Cesar Rodriguez, 34, Clarksville, Operator Never Licensed.

Kristian Glenn, 31, Jeffersonville, Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession or Use of Legend Drug or Precursor; Warrant and Hold for Other Agency.

Brian Spellman, 28, Clarksville, Child Molesting.

Daniel Shelton, 32, Louisville, Warrant and Warrant.

Aaron Overton, 25, Jeffersonville, Court Order Return.

Scott Lawrence, 45, Charlestown, DWS: Prior and Warrant.

Michael Looker, 54, Jeffersonville, Theft Under $750 and Criminal Trespass.

Kristina Wallace, 21, Jeffersonville, Warrant.

Marissa Sparks, 21, Jeffersonville, Hold for Other Agency.

Michael McBride, 43, Lexington, Warrant.

Douglas Ward, 50, Charlestown, Warrant; Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice and False Informing.

Marvin Anderson, 25, Jeffersonville, Carry Handgun without License.

Jeremy Kirchner, 37, Clarksville, OWI (Stop for Reason Other Than Erratic Driving).

Sa’Myah Perry, 18, Jeffersonville, Warrant (Misdemeanor).

Barbara Bowden, 59, Louisville, Warrant (Felony).



2/21/18

Raymond Jefferson, 55, New Albany, OWI: .08 to less than .15 BAC and OWI (Stop for Reason Other Than Erratic Driving).

Jeffrey Davey, 46, Louisville, Warrant (Felony); Warrant (Felony); Warrant (Felony); Warrant (Felony) and Warrant (Felony).

Billy McKinney, 45, Louisville, Burglary.

Jon Speedy, 24, New Albany, Burglary.

Channing Shoemaker, 32, Louisville, Warrant (Felony) and Hold for Other Agency.

Donald Watson, Jr., 40, Otisco, Theft Under $750 and Resisting Law Enforcement: Run from Officer.

Amanda Rogers, 33, New Albany, Warrant Service- Felony.

Karen Ferry, 64, Clarksville, Warrant Service, Felony; Warrant Service- Felony and Habitual Traffic Offender.

Jacob Bates, 34, New Albany, Warrant Service- Felony and Warrant Service- Felony.

Jinny Vaughn, 46, Jeffersonville, Theft Under $750.

Morgan Beaven, 27, Georgetown, Theft Under $750 and Criminal Mischief.

Cory Munk, 27, Georgetown, Theft Under 4750 and Criminal Mischief.

Robert Miller, 25, New Albany, Warrant Service- Felony; Warrant Service- Felony and Warrant Service- Felony.

Michael McCord, 60, Louisville, Warrant Service- Felony and Warrant Service- Felony.

Michael Ruby, 30, Greenville, Warrant Service- Misdemeanor; Warrant Service- Misdemeanor; Warrant Service- Misdemeanor; Warrant Service- Misdemeanor and Warrant Service- Misdemeanor.

James Hodges III, 37, New Albany, Warrant Service- Misdemeanor.

James Clemons, 59, Memphis, Auto Theft and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Desmond Potts, 22, Louisville, Invasion of Privacy.

Kaelin Brian, 22, Jeffersonville, Intimidation and Interference with Reporting a Crime.

Nelson Emery, 22, New Albany, Domestic Battery: Child Present and Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice.

Shaneice Pratt, 27, New Albany, Invasion of Privacy.



2/22/18

Traci Hanlin, 40, Clarksville, Warrant (Misdemeanor) and Hold for Other Agency.

Solomon Davey III, 26, Jeffersonville, Warrant (Misdemeanor); Warrant (Misdemeanor) and Warrant (Misdemeanor).

Christopher Luckett, 45, New Albany, Court Order Return; Warrant (Felony) and Warrant (Felony).

Gage England, 23, Clarksville, Warrant (Felony); Warrant (Felony); Warrant (Felony) and Warrant (Felony).

Cody Hurst, 29, New Albany, Court Order Return and Warrant (Misdemeanor).

Nathan Luker, 30, Jeffersonville, Common Nuisance; Warrant (Felony) and Hold for Other Agency.

Zachariah Wheeler, 25, Criminal Trespass.

Michael Nelson, 43, Jeffersonville, Dealing/ Manufacturing in Methamphetamine; Possession of Methamphetamine; Maintaining a common Nuisance- Drugs; Counterfeiting and Unlawful Use of Body Armor.

Kristy Snider, 35, New Albany, Dealing/ Manufacturing in Methamphetamine; Dealing/ Manufacturing in Methamphetamine; Possession of Methamphetamine; Maintaining a Common Nuisance- Drugs; Counterfeiting; Warrant Service- Misdemeanor.

Brandon Miller, 28, New Albany, Warrant Service- Misdemeanor.

Misty Terry, 36, Clarksville, Warrant Service- Misdemeanor.

Teresa Shirley, 34, New Albany, Warrant Service- Misdemeanor; Warrant Service- Felony and False Informing.

David Lanham, 37, Memphis, Warrant Service- Felony; Warrant Service- Felony; Warrant Service- Misdemeanor; Warrant Service- Felony; Warrant Service- Misdemeanor; Warrant Service- Felony and Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug.

Barbara Campisano, 59, Jeffersonville, Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug; Possession of Syringe and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Jason Rowland, 36, Lawrenceburg, KY, Warrant Service- Felony.

Christina Foray, 44, Jeffersonville, OWI: .08 to less than .15 BAC and OWI: Endangering a Person.

Anthony Bishop, 42, Fairdale, KY, Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug; Possession of Syringe and Maintaining a Common Nuisance- Drugs.

Jason Thalmann, 50, New Albany, Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug; Possession of Syringe and Visiting a Common Nuisance- Drugs.

Marciez Sewell, 21, Jeffersonville, Identity Deception.

Chelsea Evans, 23, Charlestown, Possession of Methamphetamine and Refusal to Identify.

Joshua Burton, 33, Jeffersonville, Possession of Methamphetamine and Refusal to Identify.

Garret Howard, 24, Jeffersonville, Warrant.

Deon Howard, 18, Jeffersonville, Strangulation; Domestic Battery: Previous Conviction, Same Victim; Criminal Confinement; Domestic Battery; Intimidation to Police Officer; Resisting Law Enforcement; Run from Officer and Disorderly Conduct.

Courtney McDonough, 37, Refusal to Identify.



2/23/18

Micki Westbay, 39, New Albany, Warrant.

Devon Wilson, 29, Jeffersonville, Criminal Trespass.

Steven Bowers, 45, Jeffersonville, Court Order Return.

Mary Warf, 37, Jeffersonville, Warrant.

Thomas Johnson, 57, Warrant.

Paul Amburgey, 40, Charlestown, Possession of Methamphetamine.

James Thomas, 49, Jeffersonville, Warrant and Warrant.

Brandy Hodge, 33, Charlestown, Auto Theft.

Barbara Spellman, 37, Jeffersonville, Warrant.

Jennifer Neville, 38, Jeffersonville, Theft Under 4750.

Cody Reas, 20, Sellersburg, Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice and Common Nuisance.

Rita Engle, 65, Jeffersonville, OWI: .08 to less than .15 BAC and OWI (Stop for Reason Other Than Erratic Driving).

James Hochadel, 48, Scottsburg, Invasion of Privacy.

James Rice, 55, Clarksville, OWI: .08 to less than .15 BAC; OWI (Stop for Reason Other Than Erratic Driving) and Refusal to Submit to Chemical Test.

Amanda Faulkenberg, 25, Jeffersonville, Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor and Public Intoxication.

Jonthon White, 34, Indianapolis, OWI: .08 to less than .15 BAC.

Jimmie Hernandez, 31, Sellersburg, Public Intoxication; Public Nudity and Intimidation.

Rickey Henderhan, 30, Sellersburg, Public Intoxication.



2/24/18

Michael Morris, 39, Louisville, OWI: .08 to less than .15 BAC and OWI (Stop for Reason Other than Erratic Driving).

Richard Bolen, 48, Ramsey, Warrant.

Curtis Smith, 30, Hardinsburg, Warrant

Brandi Stroud, 32, Marengo, Warrant.

David Edwards, 56, New Albany, Possession of Syringe; Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug.

David Henderhan, 39, Shelbyville, KY, Possession of Synthetic Drug/ Synthetic Drug Lookalike Substance.

Troy Redfoot, 43, Jeffersonville, Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug and Possession of Syringe.

Leslie Thompson, 28, Clarksville, Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug and Public Intoxication.

Cody Vance, 28, Clarksville, Hold for Other Agency.