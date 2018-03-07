By Trevor Johnson

Special Correspondent



The Henryville Hornets’ season came to an early close last Friday in Sectional 46 at Paoli. After prevailing through the first round the Hornets had to face a tough Clarksville team to advance to the finals. The game started with the Generals scoring an early two points, but Nick Walker had an answer for the Generals. Both teams were hungry for the win, so it was no surprise when the Generals hit a tough three to go up. Thomas Green moved well in the post to score two points to keep the Hornets in it. The rest of the quarter continued in a back and forth manner, neither team wanting to budge. Kade Badger hit a huge three at the buzzer to bring the Hornets within one point to close out the quarter 17-18. Green scored the first two points for the Hornets, and then Badger and Walker combined for a steal leading to two points for Walker to keep the Hornets within one point. Kendall Dunn took the lead for the Hornets hitting both bonus free throws. After that Clarksville took over the quarter scoring seven straight points to take the halftime lead 29-23. The Hornets came out of the half fighting for their season. After trading a free throw with Clarksville the Hornets went on a 6-0 run to come within two points of the Generals. Walker hit a big three to take the lead from the Generals. Robertson increased the lead to three by taking two more points. After a tough fought quarter Henryville came out with the lead 38-36, not ready to give in just yet. Neither team was budging from the beginning of the quarter, neither team ready to give up wanting a shot at the sectional title. Both teams traded points, until Clarksville got the edge over Henryville. With 1:06 left in the season the Hornets were down 3 points. In the next position the Generals brought the lead up to five points with :45 showing on the clock. Walker was fouled on a three, but was only able to hit one of the foul shots. Henryville suffered a tough season ending loss to the Generals 57-48. Scoring for the Hornets in their last game was Nick Walker with 18 points. Kendall Dunn had 9 points. Thomas Green added 7. Kasey Robertson had 6 points. Kade Badger added 5 points. Westin Allen rounded it out with 3 points.