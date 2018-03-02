9 DAYS OF LIVE MUSIC KICKS OFF APRIL 26 The Kentucky Derby Festival’s Waterfront Jam returns Thursday, April 26, at Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville. The concert series includes over 30 local and regional bands and 7 national concerts on two stages. Admission to all shows is FREE with a 2018 Pegasus Pin. Kroger sponsors the Waterfront Jam. The Waterfront Jam concerts on the Great Stage include: · MAX with special guest Logan Henderson on Friday, April 27, at 8 p.m. Media Sponsor: 98.9 Radio Now Singer, songwriter “MAX” Schneider got his start writing music with Disney’s Shake It Up and starred as Zander in the Nickelodeon hit show How To Rock. Now, MAX’s own hit song “Lights Down Low” has taken the charts by storm. Logan Henderson, a former member of Big Time Rush, now focusing on a solo career, will open the show. · Belterra Casino Resort Concert Featuring Tyler Farr on Saturday, April 28, at 9 p.m. Media Sponsor: 97.5 WAMZ Tyler Farr is a singer, songwriter known for his country roots. Farr is best known for his singles “Redneck Crazy,” Whiskey In My Water” and “A Guy Walks Into a Bar”. · Jason Gray at Celebration Sunday Presented by 88.5 WJIE on Sunday, April 29, at 5 p.m. Jason Gray is a contemporary Christian singer and songwriter. Gray is best known for his songs "More Like Falling In Love" and "Good to Be Alive.” His first hit single, "Nothing Is Wasted", reached the top spot on the Christian music charts. Chris August best known for his #1 single “Starry Night” will be also featured, and Andy Gullahorn will open the show. · Sheila E. at Waterfront Jam Presented by Caresource on Tuesday, May 1, at 9 p.m. Media Sponsors: B96.5 FM, G105.1 and MAGIC 101.3 Sheila E. is a world-famous drummer and singer with a strong belief in the healing power of music. Beginning her career in the 1970s, Sheila E’s career took flight with hits such as “The Glamorous Life”, and “A Love Bizarre.” · The Lone Bellow at Waterfront Jam on Wednesday, May 2, at 9 p.m. Media Sponsor: 91.9 WFPK The Lone Bellow is a Brooklyn-based Indie/Folk trio. Their premier album “The Lone Bellow” took the charts by storm with rock tracks influenced by gospel roots. Their most recent album is titled “Walk Into A Storm.” · Judah & The Lion at Waterfront Jam on Thursday, May 3, at 9 p.m. Media Sponsor: 100.5 Kiss FM One of Nashville's most genre-bending bands. Folk Hop N Roll is unlike anything else in modern music. From the earthy stomp of roots music to the bold bounce of hip-hop, Folk Hop N Roll casts a wide net, proof that Judah & The Lion - who are now four releases into their career - have developed quite the roar. Judah & The Lion’s single “Take It On Back” peaked at #1 on Billboard’s Alternative chart. · Lost Kings with special guest Grandtheft at Waterfront Jam on Friday, May 4, at 8 p.m. Media Sponsor: 99.7 DJX Lost Kings is a DJ duo known for their hit remixes. Some of their most popular tracks include “Lost Love” featuring Sabrina Carpenter and remixing songs by Imagine Dragons, Halsey and more. Grandtheft will open the show. The Waterfront Jam also features the Miller Lite Music Stage, where daily live local and regional music acts will perform. Enjoy a variety of music, including R&B, rock, country, blues and bluegrass from music acts including: · Kirby’s Dreamland on Thursday, April 26 · Radiotronic on Friday, April 27 · Wax Factory on Saturday, April 28 · The Jesse Lees on Sunday, April 29 · Shane Dawson on Monday, April 30 · 64 West on Tuesday, May 1 · J.D. Shelburne on Wednesday, May 2 · The Velcro Pygmies on Thursday, May 3 · The Goldy Locks Band on Friday, May 4 Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville opens Thursday, April 26, for a nine-day run ending Derby Eve, Friday, May 4. Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, except Sunday 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is a 2018 Pegasus Pin. Kroger is title sponsor of the event. The media sponsor is The Courier-Journal.