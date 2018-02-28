F ifteen seniors and 15 underclass girls basketball players have earned IBCA/Subway "Supreme 15" All-State honors for 201 7 -1 8 , it was announced Wednes day ( Feb. 28 ).

For the fourth year, the IBCA also named Large School All-State team s (1 5 seniors, 15 underclass) and Small School All-State players (15 seniors, 15 underclass).

The "Supreme 15" is the top honor awarded, and players were voted to that group without regard to school size. The Large School and Small School all-state teams are secondary accolades -- the Large School group including players from Class 3A and Class 4A schools and the Small School group including players from Class A and Class 2A schools. P layers who make the Supreme 15 are not considered for Large School or Small School honors.

In addition, 8 6 more seniors and 86 more underclass players were selected honorable mention all-state. The honorable mention laurels are awarded without regard to school size.

Those voted to the 2018 IBCA/Subway Supreme 15 Senior girls' team are: Angel Baker and Michaela White of Pike, Jenasae Bishop of East Chicago Central, Mackenzie Blazek of Whiteland, Leigha Brown of DeKalb, Nia Clark of Ben Davis, Amy Dilk and Tomi Taiwo of Carmel, Katlyn Gilbert of Heritage Christian, Cassidy Hardin of Center Grove, Emily Kiser of Noblesville, Keya Patton of Cathedral, Daijah Smith of Gary Lighthouse, Kayana Traylor of Martinsville and Kyra Whitaker of Greensburg.

Those voted to the 2018 IBCA/Subway Supreme 15 Underclass girls' team are: Jorie Allen of Bedford North Lawrence, Shaila Beeler of Warren Central, Kendall Bostic and Madison Layden of Northwestern, Trinity Brady of Lawrence North, Sydney Freeman of Central Noble, Carissa Garcia of Fort Wayne Concordia, Rikki Harris of North Central, Lilly Hatton of North Harrison, Emma Nolan of Marquette Catholic, Maddie Nolan of Zionsville, Hannah Noveroske of Michigan City, Sydney Parrish of Hamilton Southeastern, Cameron Tabor of New Castle and Grace Waggoner of Vincennes Rivet.

The IBCA/Subway All-State teams are selected through a process organized by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association and presented by Subway Restaurants of Indiana.

All IBCA-member head coaches have the opportunity to nominate players . A panel of 20 IBCA coaches -- 16 from the current regional areas, three district representatives (one each from IHSAA Districts 1, 2 and 3 ) and the committee chairman -- then meet s to review th e nominations, vote and finalize the selections.

Subway Restaurants of Indiana once again is making a financial contribution to the IBCA Scholarship Fund as the presenting partner of the IBCA all-state teams. As part of the partnership, Subway will provide plaques to Supreme 15 honorees and certificates to players receiving Large School All-State, Small School All-State or H onorable M ention all-state recognition. Those items will be available to each recipient's coach at the annual IBCA Clinic in April, allowing her coach to present the award to each player.

The IBCA thanks Subway Restaurants for being a partner in this annual project.

The complete 201 8 IBCA/Subway Senior All-State and 201 8 IBCA/Subway Underclass All-State teams for girls basketball are listed below.

2018 IBCA/Subway Senior All-State Supreme 15 Angel Baker, Pike Jenasae Bishop, East Chicago Central Mackenzie Blazek, Whiteland Leigha Brown, DeKalb Nia Clark, Ben Davis Amy Dilk, Carmel Katlyn Gilbert, Heritage Christian Cassidy Hardin, Center Grove Emily Kiser, Noblesville Keya Patton, Cathedral Daijah Smith, Gary Lighthouse Tomi Taiwo, Carmel Kayana Traylor, Martinsville Kyra Whitaker, Greensburg Michaela White, Pike Large School All-State Cameron Cardenas, Beech Grove Taniece Chapman, Fort Wayne South Kelli Damman, Carroll (Fort Wayne) Sara Doi, Penn Jalaya Dowell, Castle Brooke McKinley, Northridge Chloe Mills, Castle Anna Newman, Evansville North Cali Nolot, North Harrison Samantha Olinger, Plainfield Ellen Ross, Fort Wayne Dwenger Logan Rowles, Norwell Ajah Stallings, North Central Asia Strong, South Bend Riley Abby Wahl, Heritage Hills Small School All-State Bree Boles, Lapel Lucy Carrigan, Rising Sun Justene Charlesworth, LaCrosse Mikayla Cleary, Covenant Christian (Indianapolis) Ally Davis, South Central (Elizabeth) Kendall Fisher, Tindley Maci Heimlich, North White Destyne Knight, Frankton Payton Moore, Tri Lilly Simon, Jac-Cen-Del Lillie Stein, South Putnam Rachel Stewart, Eastern (Pekin) Sydney Tucker, Frankton Skye Williams, Tindley Hannah Wolford, Providence Honorable Mention

Diamond Adams, South Bend Washington Fredrionna Adams, Evansville North Hanna Ault, Jay County McKenna Baker, Bethesda Christian Britney Ballard, Columbus East Brittany Barnard, Kokomo Hannah Barnes, Fort Wayne Snider Sarah Bohman, North Decatur Libby Bonner, Lafayette Central Catholic Jenna Borger, Columbus North Addison Brasher, Austin Taylor Burns, Twin Lakes Payton Cattorini, Owen Valley Tia Chambers, Penn Addie Collier, Danville Lexi Dellinger, South Adams Bre’Anna Douglas, Fort Wayne Northrop Niomi Dube, Fort Wayne Northrop Aryn Eash, LaVille Britney Epperson, Jeffersonville Hope Fancil, Lakeland Christian Savannah Feenstra, NorthWood Erika Foy, Mississinewa Addy Galarno, Columbus East Claire Geiser, Evansville Central Ari Gerdt, Valparaiso Katie Giller, Beech Grove Toni Grace, Fishers Abby Hackman, Trinity Lutheran Reeva Hammelman, North Knox Tori Harker, Lebanon Sadie Hill, Perry Meridian Hailey Holliday, Eastern (Greentown) Krisen Hunt, Elkhart Central Braxtyn Hurley, Richmond Danyelle Hutson, Madison-Grant Hannah Imel, Madison Avalee Jeffers, Clay City Rileigh Johnson, Huntington North Mikeba Jones, Fort Wayne South Mikia Keith, Pike Blaine Kelly, Alexandria Kayla Kirtley, Hamilton Heights Kathryn Knapke, Fort Wayne Luers Lexie Knear, South Central (Elizabeth) Courtney Krol, Chesterton Lauren Ladowski, Lake Central Katherine Lang, Delphi Kristen Lyons, Columbus East Sarah Mangan, Greenwood Christian Kamryn McCool, Franklin County McKenzie Messmore, Bedford North Lawrence Grace Michal, Tri-County Leah Moore, Greenwood Kennedy Musselman, Rochester Natalie Nickless, University Julia Pate, Castle Olivia Pearson, Logansport Sierra Peete, Elkhart Memorial Taylor Pepperworth, Terre Haute South Indira Peters, Plainfield Mariah Plunkett, John Glenn Audrey Reed, Sheridan Jordan Renn, South Central (Elizabeth) Taylor Rennirt, North Harrison Rachael Robards, Lake Central Baylee Rohlfing, Batesville Mya Scheidt, Crown Point Morgan Shreves, Westville Hannah Shrieves, Washington Rachel Shroyer, North Central (Farmersburg) Blake Smith, Carmel Lauren Smolen, Lake Central Olivia Sterba, Fort Wayne Dwenger Natalie Stuck, Whiteland Alexis Switzer, Portage Kelsy Taylor, New Albany Arielle Thatcher, Fort Wayne Northrop Meghan Urbanski, Mishawaka Marian Madi Wurster, South Adams Shamari Tyson, Fort Wayne South Arial Watts, Hammond Rose White, Greencastle Nola Wilson, Tindley Kiare Young, Princeton Erica Zook, Fairfield 2018 IBCA/Subway Underclass All-State Supreme 15 Jorie Allen, Bedford North Lawrence Shaila Beeler, Warren Central Kendall Bostic, Northwestern Trinity Brady, Lawrence North Sydney Freeman, Central Noble Carissa Garcia, Fort Wayne Concordia Rikki Harris, North Central Lilly Hatton, North Harrison Madison Layden, Northwestern Emma Nolan, Marquette Catholic Maddie Nolan, Zionsville Hannah Noveroske, Michigan City Sydney Parrish, Hamilton Southeastern Cameron Tabor, New Castle Grace Waggoner, Vincennes Rivet Large School All-State Savaya Brockington, North Central Ella Collier, Danville Cyndi Dodd, Warren Central Nan Garcia, Jeffersonville Kinnidy Garrard, Pike Sydney Graber, Homestead Amaya Hamilton, Hamilton Southeastern Tai-Yanna Jackson, East Chicago Central Juliana Kemper, Lawrenceburg Kiara Lewis, Lafayette Jeff Morgan Litwiller, Northridge Riley Ott, LaPorte Dash Shaw, Gary West Sylare Starks, Homestead K’Ja Talley, Warren Central Small School All-State Jordyn Barga, Monroe Central Maya Chandler, Triton Central Cassidy Crawford, Tipton Karlee Feldman, Bremen Lilliann Frasure, North Judson Madison Jones, Western Boone Madeline Lawrence, Winchester Meleah Leatherman, Central Noble Makinzi Meurer, North Knox Tatum Neal, Clinton Prairie Sophia Nolan, Marquette Catholic Tenleigh Phelps, Triton Central Jacqlyn Rice, Paoli Vanessa Shafford, Linton-Stockton Lindsey Syrek, University Honorable Mention