|Eastern, Salem has representatives on girls all-state
|Written by George Browning
|Wednesday, 28 February 2018 14:58
For the fourth year, the IBCA also named Large School All-State teams (15 seniors, 15 underclass) and Small School All-State players (15 seniors, 15 underclass).
The "Supreme 15" is the top honor awarded, and players were voted to that group without regard to school size. The Large School and Small School all-state teams are secondary accolades -- the Large School group including players from Class 3A and Class 4A schools and the Small School group including players from Class A and Class 2A schools. P layers who make the Supreme 15 are not considered for Large School or Small School honors.
In addition, 86 more seniors and 86 more underclass players were selected honorable mention all-state. The honorable mention laurels are awarded without regard to school size.
Those voted to the 2018 IBCA/Subway Supreme 15 Senior girls' team are: Angel Baker and Michaela White of Pike, Jenasae Bishop of East Chicago Central, Mackenzie Blazek of Whiteland, Leigha Brown of DeKalb, Nia Clark of Ben Davis, Amy Dilk and Tomi Taiwo of Carmel, Katlyn Gilbert of Heritage Christian, Cassidy Hardin of Center Grove, Emily Kiser of Noblesville, Keya Patton of Cathedral, Daijah Smith of Gary Lighthouse, Kayana Traylor of Martinsville and Kyra Whitaker of Greensburg.
Those voted to the 2018 IBCA/Subway Supreme 15 Underclass girls' team are: Jorie Allen of Bedford North Lawrence, Shaila Beeler of Warren Central, Kendall Bostic and Madison Layden of Northwestern, Trinity Brady of Lawrence North, Sydney Freeman of Central Noble, Carissa Garcia of Fort Wayne Concordia, Rikki Harris of North Central, Lilly Hatton of North Harrison, Emma Nolan of Marquette Catholic, Maddie Nolan of Zionsville, Hannah Noveroske of Michigan City, Sydney Parrish of Hamilton Southeastern, Cameron Tabor of New Castle and Grace Waggoner of Vincennes Rivet.
The IBCA/Subway All-State teams are selected through a process organized by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association and presented by Subway Restaurants of Indiana.
All IBCA-member head coaches have the opportunity to nominate players. A panel of 20 IBCA coaches -- 16 from the current regional areas, three district representatives (one each from IHSAA Districts 1, 2 and 3) and the committee chairman -- then meets to review the nominations, vote and finalize the selections.
Subway Restaurants of Indiana once again is making a financial contribution to the IBCA Scholarship Fund as the presenting partner of the IBCA all-state teams. As part of the partnership, Subway will provide plaques to Supreme 15 honorees and certificates to players receiving Large School All-State, Small School All-State or Honorable Mention all-state recognition. Those items will be available to each recipient's coach at the annual IBCA Clinic in April, allowing her coach to present the award to each player.
The IBCA thanks Subway Restaurants for being a partner in this annual project.
The complete 2018 IBCA/Subway Senior All-State and 2018 IBCA/Subway Underclass All-State teams for girls basketball are listed below.
2018 IBCA/Subway Senior All-State
Supreme 15
Angel Baker, Pike
Jenasae Bishop, East Chicago Central
Mackenzie Blazek, Whiteland
Leigha Brown, DeKalb
Nia Clark, Ben Davis
Amy Dilk, Carmel
Katlyn Gilbert, Heritage Christian
Cassidy Hardin, Center Grove
Emily Kiser, Noblesville
Keya Patton, Cathedral
Daijah Smith, Gary Lighthouse
Tomi Taiwo, Carmel
Kayana Traylor, Martinsville
Kyra Whitaker, Greensburg
Michaela White, Pike
Large School All-State
Cameron Cardenas, Beech Grove
Taniece Chapman, Fort Wayne South
Kelli Damman, Carroll (Fort Wayne)
Sara Doi, Penn
Jalaya Dowell, Castle
Brooke McKinley, Northridge
Chloe Mills, Castle
Anna Newman, Evansville North
Cali Nolot, North Harrison
Samantha Olinger, Plainfield
Ellen Ross, Fort Wayne Dwenger
Logan Rowles, Norwell
Ajah Stallings, North Central
Asia Strong, South Bend Riley
Abby Wahl, Heritage Hills
Small School All-State
Bree Boles, Lapel
Lucy Carrigan, Rising Sun
Justene Charlesworth, LaCrosse
Mikayla Cleary, Covenant Christian (Indianapolis)
Ally Davis, South Central (Elizabeth)
Kendall Fisher, Tindley
Maci Heimlich, North White
Destyne Knight, Frankton
Payton Moore, Tri
Lilly Simon, Jac-Cen-Del
Lillie Stein, South Putnam
Rachel Stewart, Eastern (Pekin)
Sydney Tucker, Frankton
Skye Williams, Tindley
Hannah Wolford, Providence
Honorable Mention
Diamond Adams, South Bend Washington
Fredrionna Adams, Evansville North
Hanna Ault, Jay County
McKenna Baker, Bethesda Christian
Britney Ballard, Columbus East
Brittany Barnard, Kokomo
Hannah Barnes, Fort Wayne Snider
Sarah Bohman, North Decatur
Libby Bonner, Lafayette Central Catholic
Jenna Borger, Columbus North
Addison Brasher, Austin
Taylor Burns, Twin Lakes
Payton Cattorini, Owen Valley
Tia Chambers, Penn
Addie Collier, Danville
Lexi Dellinger, South Adams
Bre’Anna Douglas, Fort Wayne Northrop
Niomi Dube, Fort Wayne Northrop
Aryn Eash, LaVille
Britney Epperson, Jeffersonville
Hope Fancil, Lakeland Christian
Savannah Feenstra, NorthWood
Erika Foy, Mississinewa
Addy Galarno, Columbus East
Claire Geiser, Evansville Central
Ari Gerdt, Valparaiso
Katie Giller, Beech Grove
Toni Grace, Fishers
Abby Hackman, Trinity Lutheran
Reeva Hammelman, North Knox
Tori Harker, Lebanon
Sadie Hill, Perry Meridian
Hailey Holliday, Eastern (Greentown)
Krisen Hunt, Elkhart Central
Braxtyn Hurley, Richmond
Danyelle Hutson, Madison-Grant
Hannah Imel, Madison
Avalee Jeffers, Clay City
Rileigh Johnson, Huntington North
Mikeba Jones, Fort Wayne South
Mikia Keith, Pike
Blaine Kelly, Alexandria
Kayla Kirtley, Hamilton Heights
Kathryn Knapke, Fort Wayne Luers
Lexie Knear, South Central (Elizabeth)
Courtney Krol, Chesterton
Lauren Ladowski, Lake Central
Katherine Lang, Delphi
Kristen Lyons, Columbus East
Sarah Mangan, Greenwood Christian
Kamryn McCool, Franklin County
McKenzie Messmore, Bedford North Lawrence
Grace Michal, Tri-County
Leah Moore, Greenwood
Kennedy Musselman, Rochester
Natalie Nickless, University
Julia Pate, Castle
Olivia Pearson, Logansport
Sierra Peete, Elkhart Memorial
Taylor Pepperworth, Terre Haute South
Indira Peters, Plainfield
Mariah Plunkett, John Glenn
Audrey Reed, Sheridan
Jordan Renn, South Central (Elizabeth)
Taylor Rennirt, North Harrison
Rachael Robards, Lake Central
Baylee Rohlfing, Batesville
Mya Scheidt, Crown Point
Morgan Shreves, Westville
Hannah Shrieves, Washington
Rachel Shroyer, North Central (Farmersburg)
Blake Smith, Carmel
Lauren Smolen, Lake Central
Olivia Sterba, Fort Wayne Dwenger
Natalie Stuck, Whiteland
Alexis Switzer, Portage
Kelsy Taylor, New Albany
Arielle Thatcher, Fort Wayne Northrop
Meghan Urbanski, Mishawaka Marian
Madi Wurster, South Adams
Shamari Tyson, Fort Wayne South
Arial Watts, Hammond
Rose White, Greencastle
Nola Wilson, Tindley
Kiare Young, Princeton
Erica Zook, Fairfield
2018 IBCA/Subway Underclass All-State
Supreme 15
Jorie Allen, Bedford North Lawrence
Shaila Beeler, Warren Central
Kendall Bostic, Northwestern
Trinity Brady, Lawrence North
Sydney Freeman, Central Noble
Carissa Garcia, Fort Wayne Concordia
Rikki Harris, North Central
Lilly Hatton, North Harrison
Madison Layden, Northwestern
Emma Nolan, Marquette Catholic
Maddie Nolan, Zionsville
Hannah Noveroske, Michigan City
Sydney Parrish, Hamilton Southeastern
Cameron Tabor, New Castle
Grace Waggoner, Vincennes Rivet
Large School All-State
Savaya Brockington, North Central
Ella Collier, Danville
Cyndi Dodd, Warren Central
Nan Garcia, Jeffersonville
Kinnidy Garrard, Pike
Sydney Graber, Homestead
Amaya Hamilton, Hamilton Southeastern
Tai-Yanna Jackson, East Chicago Central
Juliana Kemper, Lawrenceburg
Kiara Lewis, Lafayette Jeff
Morgan Litwiller, Northridge
Riley Ott, LaPorte
Dash Shaw, Gary West
Sylare Starks, Homestead
K’Ja Talley, Warren Central
Small School All-State
Jordyn Barga, Monroe Central
Maya Chandler, Triton Central
Cassidy Crawford, Tipton
Karlee Feldman, Bremen
Lilliann Frasure, North Judson
Madison Jones, Western Boone
Madeline Lawrence, Winchester
Meleah Leatherman, Central Noble
Makinzi Meurer, North Knox
Tatum Neal, Clinton Prairie
Sophia Nolan, Marquette Catholic
Tenleigh Phelps, Triton Central
Jacqlyn Rice, Paoli
Vanessa Shafford, Linton-Stockton
Lindsey Syrek, University
Honorable Mention
Gracie Adams, Lanesville
Janicia Anderson, Michigan City
Taylor Austin, Lake Station
Ally Becki, Brownsburg
Sahara Bee, Morgan Township
Addy Blackwell, Bloomington South
Courtney Blakely, Hammond Noll
Taylor Boruff, Northwestern
Allison Bosse, Brownsburg
Tayler Brewer, Crothersville
Tionna Brown, Kokomo
Taylor Browning, Rushville
Sophie Bussard, Tippecanoe Valley
Shelby Caldwell, Jay County
Keaton Chastain, Paoli
Tori Combs, Cloverdale
Logan Cox, East Central
Ariel Dale, Northfield
Averi Davidson, North Central (Farmersburg)
Mariah Day, Jac-Cen-Del
Olivia Dowden, McCutcheon
Dazia Drake, Owen Valley
Aliyah Evans, Greensburg
Makenna Fee, Seymour
Emma Fisher, Benton Central
Maddi Fulks, Bethesda Christian
Hannah Graft, Winchester
Kyrstin Green, Lafayette Jeff
Megan Harlow, Whiteland
Trinitee Harris, Elkhart Central
Bailey Hartsough, Lakeland
Jenessa Hasty, Oak Hill
Mallory Hawkins, South Vermillion
Hya Haywood, Evansville Central
Alison Hein, Vincennes Lincoln
Grace Hunter, Bellmont
Brooke Jackson, Mt. Vernon (Posey)
Tiara Jackson, East Chicago Central
Sydney Jacobsen, Harrison (West Lafayette)
Sydney Jaynes, Trinity Lutheran
Ra’Shaya Kyle, Marion
Maycee Lange, Vincennes Lincoln
Rachel Loobie, Franklin Central
Samantha Matthews, Charlestown
Jewel McCormick, Springs Valley
Jasmine McWilliams, Carmel
Leah Miller, Salem
Karli Miller, Andrean
Shelby Miller, Winchester
Lettie Nice, Salem
Haley Nichols, Avon
Jessica Nunge, Castle
Alaina Omonode, West Lafayette
Kathryn Perry, Shenandoah
Lydia Reimbold, Fort Wayne Luers
Mercedes Rhodes, Oregon-Davis
Delaney Richason, Zionsville
Katey Richason, Zionsville
Soffia Rieckers, Evansville Memorial
Alyssa Robben, East Central
Kira Robinson, Winchester
Madalyn Robrock, Huntington North
Alaina Rongos, Fort Wayne Canterbury
Katie Sauer, Oregon-Davis
Elise Scaggs, Mooresville
Madison Schermerhorn, West Noble
Michaela Schmidt, Highland
Madeline Schumacher, North Judson
Leah Seib, New Palestine
|Last Updated on Wednesday, 28 February 2018 15:02