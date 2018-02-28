PETER PAN will be presented March 1, 2, 3 at 7 p.m. and March 4 at 2:30 p.m. at the CHS Auditorium.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students and $6 for students. Tickets are available at showtix4u.com Peter Pan: Broadway’s Timeless Musical or at the door.

Make Saturday, March 3 Family Night with Dinner and a Show. The night will feature the production of PETER PAN. The event will begin at 5 p.m. at the Charlestown High School Cafeteria. The dinner will feature spaghetti or lasagna, salad, vegetable, bread and drink. The cost for the meal is $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under. The deadline to purchase the Family Night with Dinner and a Show is February 28.