The governor signed a new executive order to include Clark, Benton, Crawford, Floyd, Jefferson, Spencer and Warrick counties—in addition to Carroll, Dearborn, Elkhart, Fulton, Lake, Marshall, Perry, St. Joseph, Starke, Switzerland and White counties—making 18 total counties covered by this disaster emergency declaration so far.

The disaster declaration means the state Department of Homeland Security can take necessary actions to provide expanded emergency services and is a step the state is required to take to request assistance from the federal government.

The State Emergency Operations Center (EOC) was activated Thursday morning, February 22, and continues to maintain a statewide operating picture concerning the status of the ongoing flooding and respond to requests for assistance from local officials. The EOC has directly assisted counties by coordinating the delivery of over 700,000 sandbags, two water pumps, heavy equipment and vehicles, labor crews, traffic control, UAV photography and subject matter expertise on disaster response and recovery.

In addition to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, other agencies providing services and assistance include the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Indiana State Police, Indiana Department of Transportation, Indiana Department of Correction, Indiana National Guard, Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, Indiana Board of Animal Health, Indiana Department of Agriculture, Indiana State Department of Health, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and the American Red Cross.

The State EOC will continue operating, monitoring the status of the ongoing situation and providing support and resources across the state.

The governor toured flood damage in Clark, Jefferson and Dearborn counties on Monday, February 26.

To report weather-related damage, please contact http://bit.ly/2018rainfall.