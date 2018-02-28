The event will be Good Friday, March 30 beginning at 6 a.m.

This year’s route will start at Mill Creek Baptist Churh on Highway 56 and continue to Big Springs Church of Christ off State Road 135 South.

The cross is will arrive at noon for the community Good Friday Service.

The scripture that drives The Cross Across the County is Mark 10:21, which says, “Then Jesus, looking at him, and said to him, ‘One thing you lack: go your way, sell whatever you have and give to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven; and come, take up the cross, and follow me.”

Fore more information, call Darwin Gilliatt at 812-844-0164 or Steve Gorman at 812-844-1471.

The number at First Baptist Church of Salem is 812-883-5460.