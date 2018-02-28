The following is the arrest list for Floyd County through the early morning hours of February 19. The list is provided by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department. Those listed, in most cases, are just facing charges and are innocent of those charges until proven guilty in a court of law.

2/12/2018 Jorge L. Licea-Guitierrez, 26, Louisville, carrying a handgun without permit; possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, possession of cocaine/narcotic drug, visiting a common nuisance. Sign waiver for Louisville Metro. Latasha L. Stewart, 28, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-operating without ever receiving a license); warrant: (FTO-operating without ever receiving a license with/prior). Addiel Rodriguez, 28, Louisville, operating while never receiving a license, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, possession of cocaine/narcotic drug, maintaining a common nuisance. Mikel S. Cleek, 43, Corydon, possession of a stolen vehicle, operating a cehicle while HTV, OWI prior; warrant: (possession of syringe). Tyler A. Roberts, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant: (operating without ever receiving a license). Stephen J. McDaniel, 29, Charlestown, warrant: (FTA-operating without ever receiving a license). Steven L. Hash, 57, Floyds Knobs, criminal mischief, OWI refusal. 2/13/2018 Roderick W. Bush, 27, Louisville, operating without ever receiving a license. Timothy T. Depster, 47, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-theft). John R. Evans, 28, New Albany, criminal trespass. Justin L. Avis, 31, Sellersburg, warrant: (VOP-residential entry). Samantha A. Cornett, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant: (VOP-theft). Jason W. Arnold, 37, Marengo, warrant: (FTA-OWI). Rodney A. Roudenbush, Clark County, court-ordered transport. Jason S. Buckman, 44, New Albany, no locals/needs waiver signed for Jefferson County, Ky. Jennifer K. Daugherty, 45, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-driving while suspended prior within 10 years). Destinee K. McIntosh, 26, Hawesville, Ky., possession of a syringe. 2/14/2018 Kenneth D. English, III, 29, Louisville, possession of methamphetamines, possession of controlled substance. Joseph G. Williams, 63, City at Large, public intoxication. Jason Y. Johnson, 36, Louisville, warrant: (FTA-criminal conversion). Robert L. Bressette, 38, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-theft x2). Alisha A. Jennings, 38, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-residential entry). Anthony W. Butner, 42, Jeffersonville, public intoxication. Angela F. Anderson, 38, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-theft). Craig B. Keys, 36, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-dealing in methamphetamine). Treshawn D. Porter, 22, Louisville, criminal trespass. Ashley M. Layton, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant: (VOP-unlawful possession of syringe).

2/15/2018 Chasity R. Cupp, 18, New Albany, possession of marijuana. Kain M. Martinez, 18, New Albany, possession of marijuana. Brandon M. Thompson, 40, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine/enhancement, possession of handgun without permit, visiting a common nuisance. Kristen R. Foster, 44, New Albany, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, Ky. James E. Strickland, 44, New Albany, theft. Stephen D. Richardson, 53, New Albany, invasion of privacy. Jacob J. Dalgo, 20, Fairdale, Ky., warrant: (FTA-possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, reckless driving, possession of paraphernalia). Janet L. James, 53, Jeffersonville, warrant: (FTA-battery resulting in bodily injury). Shannon C. Korb, 46, New Albany, warrant: (violation of forensic diversion-possession of methamphetamine). Brandon J. Rupe, 30, Jeffersonville, theft. Jeffrey A. Eads, Jr., 28, Jeffersonville, warrant: (body attachment). Rickey D. Bartree, 50, Louisville, warrant: (theft x2). Brandon M. Thompson, 40, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine/enhancement, possession of handgun without permit, visiting a common nuisance. Loney D. Linhorst (Holman), 27, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-knowingly or intentionally operating without receiving a license). Tavon J. Hyman, 28, Clarksville, resisting law enforcement, false informing, disorderly conduct.

2/16/2018 Suzanne N. Oehler (Holder), 38, Louisville, OWI. Charles W. Byrd, 42, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-OWI endangering); Fresh charges, habitual traffic violator, theft. Matthew L. Krauss, 43, New Albany, theft. Cameron A. Smith, 27, City-At-Large, warrant: (VOP-dealing in marijuana). Roger J. Grant, 40, Birdseye, warrant: (court-ordered transport). Zachary D. Zink, 29, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-theft prior). Kenneth J. Willey, Jr., 22, Indianapolis, warrant: (VOP-possession of methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of marijuana). Julie T. Steed, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant: (FTA-theft x2). Bruce E. Winburn, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant: (body attachment). David D. Torres, 45, New Albany, operating while HTV. Christian Artiaga, 20, Divide, Co., criminal confinement, intimidation (forcible felony), interfering with reporting of 911 call, criminal recklessness, leaving the scene of an accident. Stephanie L. Veracini, 38, New Albany, OWI (w/BAC .15% or more). 2/17/2018 Cyshawn L. Jones, 26, Vine Grove, Ky., leaving the scene of an accident, OWI, OWI manner that endangers, Hold for Jefferson County, Ky. Jacqueline G. Elswick, 23, Louisville, OWI .08% or more, OWI .15 or more, OWI manner that endangers. Thomas R. Bellingham, Jr., 41, Louisville, OWI, OWI .15 or more. Patrick Coleman, 37, Louisville, theft. Kiryuta A. Gibson, 35, Louisville, warrant: (FTA-conversion); fresh charge: theft. Ronald F. Graham, 44, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug. Carl T. Love, 24, City At Large, resisting law enforcement, possession of syringe. Robert D. Miller, 25, New Albany, warrant: (false informing). Cyshawn L. Jones, 26, Vine Grove, Ky., sign waiver for Hardin County, Ky.

2/18/2018 Kimberly R. Leet, 36, New Albany, OWI PER SE .08% ir greater, OWI. Angela C. Pace, 32, Sellersburg, warrant: (FTA-OWI .15 or more, OWI). David A. Mattingly, 35, Marysville, warrant: (VOP-unlawful possession of syringe). Gregory B. Monroe, 33, Louisville, OWI, OWI manner that endangers, OWI refusal. Ashley D. Smith, 29, New Albany, possession of syringe. Christopher B. Tush, 20, Greenville, warrant: (FTA-leaving scene of accident); warrant: (FTA-operating without a license). Sean R. Withers, 38, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-theft prior); warrant: (FTA-theft). 2/19/2018 Christina J. Belviy, 19, Charlestown, warrant: (VOP-theft prior). Christopher S. Etheridge, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant: (FTA-theft).