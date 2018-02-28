The last day for the season will be Sunday, October 28th

**New hours for 2018: Closed on Fridays.

Extended Saturday hours are from 9am- 4pm. Sunday hours are from 1pm -4pm.

*Pekin Farmer’s Market will be making their new home in the Beck’s Mill parking lot on Saturdays (not sure when they will start, probably depends on the growing season)

* “First Saturday Flea Market” will also set up in our parking lot starting on our opening day on Saturday, April 7th.



Events:

5th annual May Day Celebration: Saturday, 05/05/18 featuring West Washington Art students. Theme is “plants native to Southern Indiana” in Beck cabin. Blacksmithing, pottery, cane carving, art and Mock Moonshine demonstrations. Assorted Music. Pekin Farmers Market along with other craft vendors will be in the parking lot area.

Mother’s Day: Sunday, 05/13/18 All visiting Mom’s receive a free sample bag of cornmeal.

Memorial Dedication: Saturday, 05/26/18 Stone dedication and service for deceased volunteers at Becks Mill. Moonshiners will perform a gun salute.

Father’s Day: Sunday, 06/17/18 All visiting Dad’s receive a free sample bag of cornmeal.

3rd Annual Wheels for the Mill: Saturday, (July date to be announced) Car show by Matthew Clark.

210 Birthday Party: Saturday, 08/18/18 featuring the Corydon Dulcimers , free birthday cake and a free meal by Mt Tabor Christian Church while supplies last. Special adult admission price of $2.10. Mock Moonshine and Blacksmith demonstrations. Pekin Farmers Market and other craft vendors will be in the parking lot area.

Grind 5K race: Saturday, 10/13/18 by Kathy Qualkenbush-more information coming.

Oktoberfest/Cornmeal Bake Off: Saturday, 10/27/18 Campfire beans and Beck’s Mill cornbread. Mock Moonshine and Blacksmith demonstrations. Music.

Pekin Farmers Market and other craft vendors will be in parking lot area. Adult art show featuring resident artist Glenna Mitchell. Cornmeal Bake Off-entry drop off is at 11 am in parking lot area. Judging is an noon. Entries must include at least 1/2 cup of white or yellow Beck’s Mill cornmeal, in a non returnable pan and recipe.