A member of Saint Mary’s of the Knobs Catholic Church, Troop 4167, McCoy is one of a very small number of all Boy Scouts who attain the Eagle Scout rank, according to Scoutmaster Tom Boehm.

Each candidate must earn 21 merit badges and successfully complete any religious institution, school or community related service project to earn his Eagle: McCoy chose to build wheel chair accessible picnic tables for the new Floyd County, IN, Hammersmith Park.

He has served in many leadership positions in Scouts and successfully completed and staffed National Youth Leadership program administered by Boy Scouts of America. McCoy joins other outstanding American citizens who have become Eagle Scouts, among them former president Gerald R. Ford Jr., astronaut Neil Armstrong, former mayor of New York City, Michael Bloomberg and the former head of the F.B.I., William Sessions.

McCoy attends Central Christian Church and is active in International Baccalaureate program, speech & debate team, swim team, and science olympiad at Floyd Central High School, where he is a junior.

He is the son of Dan and Cara McCoy of Georgetown, IN.