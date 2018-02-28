Normal 0 false false false EN-US X-NONE X-NONE /* Style Definitions */ table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:"Table Normal"; mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0; mso-tstyle-colband-size:0; mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-priority:99; mso-style-parent:""; mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt; mso-para-margin:0in; mso-para-margin-bottom:.0001pt; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:11.0pt; font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif; mso-ascii-font-family:Calibri; mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-hansi-font-family:Calibri; mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-bidi-font-family:"Times New Roman"; mso-bidi-theme-font:minor-bidi;}

New Albany-on Tuesday, February 27, trooper Brandon Farias made a traffic stop on Cherry Street in New Albany for a traffic infraction. As trooper Farias was speaking to the driver he could smell an odor of burnt Marijuana coming from the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded approximately two pounds of Marijuana.

The driver, Heather R. Good, 19, of Organ Springs Road in Salem, IN, was arrested and charged with Dealing in Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana Save and Maintaining a Common Nuisance. She was incarcerated at the Floyd County Jail awaiting her first court appearance.

-Media Note-A photo of the arrested can be obtained by contacting the Floyd County Jail.